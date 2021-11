Here is what you need to know on Thursday, November 4:. I'll tell you what you need to know, this market is bulletproof, ain't nothing ever going to reign in this bull. Jump on and watch it go. Certainly seems that way and as we enter strong corporate buyback season, and inflows are only likely to increase further. Ford (F) just announced it is buying back $5 billion in junk bonds. The Fed played it Cool Hand Luke on Wednesday (if anyone gets that reference I'll be amazed) and kept the party going.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO