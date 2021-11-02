Ester Tunstall, 81

Joshua Hauser, 49, passed away on Wednesday November 03, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Hauser family.
Tupelo-Laurita Leslie Hawkins Teague was born February 27, 1949 in Tupelo, Mississippi. She was raised in the Fawn Grove Community of Itawamba County. Laurie graduated from Mooreville High School and received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Mississippi State College for Women (The W) where she was a member of the D’Belle Social Club.
