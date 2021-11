MORE BRIDGES CONTENT: Bridges' Plays of the Week | Bridges' Pics of the Week. October 25, 2021 – The NBA announced today that Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Tuesday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 25, 2021. The award marks the first such honor in Bridges’ career as he joins Kemba Walker (2018-19) as the only two Hornets players to win Player of the Week in the first week of the season since 2000-01. He is the 13th player in franchise history to earn the nod as Player of the Week.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO