GARRETT — In all the buildup to the Garrett girls basketball season, no one expected the team to be shut out in a quarter. It was no cause for alarm. Everyone saw enough. Points off their defense, points inside, points taking it to the basket, points from knocking down threes — the Railroaders gave their fans a good show in a 55-24 victory over Woodlan in their season opener Thursday night.

GARRETT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO