CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

LGP code of conduct

By Marin
marinlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the recent agreement on homeless camping in Lee Gerner Park, the federal court established a code of conduct for those allowed to camp there until a lawsuit on the matter is adjudicated. Campers must adhere to this...

marinlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Supreme Court allows COVID vaccine mandate without religious exemptions

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to order Maine to allow religious exemptions to its new requirement that health-care workers be inoculated against COVID-19. Over three dissents the high court rejected a group of workers and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
deltanews.tv

Embezzlement Charge

Another public official is in custody after an audit uncovers misuse of funds. Former Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector Tiffany Loftin is accused of embezzling from county residents as they paid cash for trash collection. State Auditor Shad White says a demand letter for more than $11,000 was presented at...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Code Of Conduct#Vandalism#Camping#Lgp#Covid Covid
Washington Post

The Supreme Court has abdicated its duty to the Bill of Rights

The Supreme Court, having created the problem of qualified immunity to shield police from being held liable for their misconduct, keeps refusing to fix it. This week, the court declined to review an especially outrageous ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit involving a Denver man who was detained for recording a traffic stop, then had his computer confiscated and searched.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

37 incidents of unruly passenger behavior on airplanes are headed to the FBI for criminal review

Of the roughly 5,000 reports of unruly passenger behavior this year, the Federal Aviation Administration has so far submitted 37 incidents to the FBI for criminal review, CBS News has learned. The referrals are in addition to civil penalties — more than $1 million proposed this year — for bad behavior in the skies and any criminal charges brought by local authorities. And more FBI referrals could be coming as the FAA investigates existing reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dothan Eagle

Vaccines and the constitution

It’s unfortunate that Americans have little understanding of our Constitution – reporters, citizens, and judges. Reporters say that federal vaccine mandates are superior to state law. The states formed the federal government and gave it power – not the other way round. The 10th Amendment says that unless power is “delegated” to the federal level, it remains with the states. I challenge anyone to show where in the Constitution our congress or president got the power to establish medical standards.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
shorelinefire.com

Fire Codes

Currently Shoreline Fire Department has adopted the 2018 International Fire Code. Click the button below for local amendments.
POLITICS
Itemlive.com

Swampscott conducts a pier review

SWAMPSCOTT — The Harbor & Waterfront Advisory Committee (HWAC) met on Thursday evening to present a project aimed at saving the town’s pier. Located off Fisherman’s Beach, the pier was The post Swampscott conducts a pier review appeared first on Itemlive.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
WCJB

Federal officers conducting nuclear response training in NCFL

(WCJB) - The FBI office out of Jacksonville will be conducting a scheduled training exercise in North Central Florida to practice responding to a potential nuclear detonation in the U.S. or overseas. People in Alachua, Bradford and Union Counties will see increased training activity from the FBI and the Department...
ALACHUA, FL
ABC4

Biden’s vaccine mandate put on hold by court of appeals

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The federal vaccine mandate announced by The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) earlier this week has been put on hold Saturday afternoon. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals notified Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes of the order. The official court document states: “Before the court is the petitioners’ emergency […]
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US high court to weigh FBI surveillance of a mosque

The US Supreme Court on Monday will take up a case involving three Muslim men in California who say they were surveilled at their mosque by the FBI after the September 11, 2001 attacks based solely on their religion. The three men -- Yassir Fazaga, imam of the Orange County Islamic Foundation, along with Ali Uddin Malik and Yasser Abdelrahim -- say the FBI sent a confidential informant to several mosques in the county in 2006 and 2007, ordering the man to pose as a convert and gather information. "The FBI employed a paid informant person with a prior criminal history to infiltrate these mosques," said Ahilan Arulanantham, a lawyer with the ACLU civil rights group who will represent the plaintiffs before the high court. The informant, he said, "told everybody that he was a convert, that he was wanting to rediscover his French-Algerian roots."
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Supreme Court case could "rip" disability laws, advocates warn

The Supreme Court will hear a case next month that could have far-reaching effects on disability rights. The question at the heart of the case, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. vs. Doe, is whether claims of unintentional discrimination against people with disabilities are allowed under federal law. At issue is language in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy