The states spending the most on housing and community development

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Make a list and check it twice - just like Santa. It’s really the best way to make sure you map out your Christmas spending. “You want to make your list and know who you are spending and of course allocate for your spending for each person. So, let’s say you have 5 people in your family and $100 a person,” said Dale.
At YMCA DownsLink Group our aspiration is to deliver housing and support so that children, young people and their families can belong, contribute and thrive in their communities. Life has been tough for the young people we work with, but through specialist support and accommodation we help to turn things around.
The Portland City Council will consider and could vote on the new investments on Nov. 10. The Portland Business Alliance is urging its members to support the additional spending plan proposed by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury. This plan will reduce homelessness, improve public safety and increase cleanup efforts.
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A program that has helped hundreds of North Texans during the COVID pandemic is closing today, November 5.
The Texas Rent Relief Program will stop taking new applications at 5:00 p.m.
Officials with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs say the number of requests for assistance has now exceed the funds available.
Texas Rent Relief will continue to disburse about $680 million in assistance for applications and additional funding requests currently under review. So far, the program has given out more than $1 billion in aid across the state.
Submitting an application does not guarantee payment, and applicants who...
New downtown sidewalks, landscaping and lighting in the city of Chappell (pop. 867) have expanded economic opportunities in the heart of the community. This week, the Department of Economic Development (DED) announced the City’s recertification in Nebraska’s Leadership Certified Community (LCC) program. DED Western Nebraska Business Development Consultant and Gov. Pete Ricketts’ West Central Director, Brittany Hardin, honored local leaders during a special presentation on Monday.
The Program for the 2021/2022 Temporary Winter Community affordable housing in Town Park is currently being developed. This program is intended to assist our locals and is not for recreational purposes; interested parties will need to meet qualifications and submit an application for consideration. Staff is diligently working on preparing the parking lot area and associated infrastructure - developing the program parameters and regulations. Please stay tuned.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Ducey and the Arizona Department of Housing announced Monday morning a $197 million to launch a brand new program - the Homeowner Assistance Fund. The Homeowner Assistance Fund is designed to help Arizona homeowners who are struggling financially to be able to pay their mortgage...
MT. HOREB, WIS. — Associated Bank has provided a $16.9 million financing package for the development of Landsby Ridge, a 51-unit affordable housing community at 400 W. Garfield St. in Mt. Horeb, about 20 miles southwest of Madison. Gorman and Co. LLC and Impact Seven are the developers. Landsby Ridge will include 46 units for residents who earn 30 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) along with five units that will be rented at market rates. Lutheran Social Services and Impact Seven will provide supportive services for 11 units that will be reserved at the 30 percent AMI threshold.
On Oct. 29, the House unanimously passed a $3.82 billion bill to spend a significant portion of the state’s multi-billion dollar fiscal 2021 surplus and its allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act’s State and Local Coronavirus Relief Fund. During debate, the House added $174 million to the bill released...
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jimmy Buffett once said, “I just want to live happily ever after, every now and then.”. Well, one local community wants to give active adults just that. “To stand on the ground, and you mean to hear the music and you’re feeling the vibe, and...
Aspen Square Management has acquired Elevate231, a 972-bedroom student housing community serving students at the University of Missouri (MU) in Columbia, Mo. Transwestern negotiated the transaction on behalf of the seller, Rialto Capital Advisors. The 2013-built asset consists of 318 townhome-style apartments averaging 1,750 square feet. Floorplans offer a mix...
What could be one of Hall County’s largest housing developments is being proposed on Gainesville’s doorstep in East Hall. Cumming-based Caballero Holdings LLC is seeking to build “Gainesville Township,” a development comprising 2,365 homes on 1,122 acres east of I-985 between Old Cornelia Highway and Floyd and Eberhart Cemetery roads.
BOSTON — House leaders detailed a $3.65 billion spending package Monday that would invest in housing, hospitals, schools and workforce development, proposing to draw from last year's state budget surplus and over half of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to prop up workers, industries and communities hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A major housing development slated for McGaheysville is on hold for now. A rezoning request that would pave the way for the 155 home subdivision has been withdrawn according to an updated agenda for tomorrow’s Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting. Developers of the project told the Daily News Record...
Over 35 years ago, in the mid 1980’s L.A. County designated West Altadena predominately Black and Brown community for redevelopment. Lincoln Crossing was completed in 2007 with a fitness center, supermarket and retail stores. Fourteen years have passed and development efforts have been nonexistent. Community’s Town Hall meetings were conducted...
FLINT, MI -- Michigan officials spoke Tuesday with local business owners and community leaders in Flint about how to spend American Rescue Plan Act dollars in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “MI New Economy” plan. Led by Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Susan Corbin, state leaders are currently touring...
Hanover’s excess housing price — a measure of the cost of housing relative to the average cost of homes in New Hampshire — was the fifth highest in the state. A report published in October by St. Anselm College’s Center for Ethics in Society and the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a New Hampshire-based free market think tank, found a correlation between zoning regulations and the cost of housing across New Hampshire. In particular, the Upper Valley is among the areas with the highest housing prices and most stringent zoning restrictions, according to the report.
