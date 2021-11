The first batch of College Football Playoff rankings will get put to the test on Saturday. If teams the committee valued highly go out and perform well, perhaps there’s a certain level of vindication. If the inverse happens, there will undoubtedly be questions. In remarks made after the rankings were revealed, CFP Chair Gary Barta made sure to stress the infancy of the rankings, that these were just a first set and not a final set.

