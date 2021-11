The Celtics PRIDE guys give an instant reaction to the Celtics’ 4th game of the season - an overtime thriller vs. the Charlotte Hornets. Old friend Terry Rozier watched this game from the sidelines as the Celtics had to band together to climb out of a hole to even the score late in the 4th quarter. This supercharged Hornets team, led by dynamo gunslinger LaMelo Ball’s 3-point shooting and passing was the better team most of the game. LaMelo’s court vision and instincts created easy baskets all game long for Gordon Hayward and other teammates, but somehow Marcus Smart came through defensively with the luck of the Irish in the clutch.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO