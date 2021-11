Benton opened the IHSA 3A football playoffs at home with their fifth shutout of the season beating Southwestern, 42-0, at Tabor Field Saturday afternoon. "We shut them down, we stopped them and had a shutout despite subbing our entire defense in the second half," said Benton coach Justin Groves. "We won the turnover battle with three turnovers and played really good special teams. We ran only 32 plays and scored 42 points, so I think we did pretty well offensively. We won in all three phases."

BENTON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO