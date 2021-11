The 7-2 Vandals will host the 7-2 Chester Yellowjackets in the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs. Chester, out of Randolph County in southwestern Illinois, plays in the Cahokia Conference-Illinois Division. The Vandals are the #8 seed, earning the final home game of their bracket as they play the #9 seed Chester. We will have more information on the matchup coming up tomorrow. Vandals Football Coach/AD Jason Clay says the Vandals will host Chester at 2 pm on Saturday at Mark Greer Field.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO