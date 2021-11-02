The apple has halved production

Whether you've been a fan since the Apple IIe or only recently got your first iPad, Apple products have been a mainstay of everyday life for decades. The company has managed to become the largest tech outfit in the world by seeming to stay two steps ahead of what people may need in their lives, all the way from the era of portable music players up through the sleek tablets and smartphones of today. But for as many products as it's brought into the market, Apple has also discontinued many others. Read on to see the most recent device the company has decided to ditch.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO