The apple has halved production

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past two months, Apple has halved tablet production compared to its basic plans. The company has diverted its resources to produce its latest iPhone 13 and...

gamingideology.com

Best Life

You Can't Get This Apple Product Fixed as of This Week, Company Warns

Despite Apple claiming that its products are meant to be durable, most of us have come face to face with a broken device at one time or another. Fortunately, the company provides repairs for its products at Apple stores, whether you need something as simple as your iPhone screen fixed or a device replaced altogether for a larger manufacturing issue. But the service does not extend to all Apple products. Many older Apple devices might be past their coverage timeline, and now Apple has removed the option of repair service from one popular product. Read on to find out if something you own can no longer be fixed by the company.
ELECTRONICS
Ubergizmo

Nothing Has Five New Products In The Pipeline

Back in 2020, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced that he would be leaving the company and forming a new company called Nothing. The company’s first product came in the form of a pair of true wireless earbuds, but what else has the company planned for the future?. Speaking to India...
BUSINESS
New York Post

Apple slashes iPad production in half, reroutes chips to iPhones: report

Apple has reportedly slashed iPad production in half and is shifting components from older iPhone models to the iPhone 13 as the tech giant seeks to weather a global chip shortage that has already wiped out more than $6 billion in revenue. The company made the production changes in September...
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Apple extends its product return policy for the holidays

Apple’s extended holiday return policy is now in effect for all purchases made through the Apple Store online. Goods received between November 1 and December 25, 2021 can be returned through January 8, 2022. There are some exceptions shoppers should be aware of, however. Apple’s holiday return policy is live.
ECONOMY
Mac Observer

Apple Cuts iPad Production as it Faces Supply Chain Shortages

A report on Tuesday says that Apple is reducing its production of iPads in order to prioritize chip production for the iPhone 13 line. Two sources claimed that iPad production was down 50% in the last two months. Additionally, parts meant for older iPhones are also being moved to the iPhone 13. Apple expects stronger demand for the new iPhones over the new iPads.
TECHNOLOGY
Macdaily News

Apple shares gain on report of iPad production cuts to prioritize iPhone

Apple shares gained Tuesday following a report that the company is cutting back on iPad production in order to direct scarce semiconductor supplies to iPhone 13 lineup. The Nikkei business newspaper said iPad production runs are about half of their normal pace over the past two months, owing to Apple’s decision to prioritize chips for its new iPhone 13, which it expects to generate stronger demand over the holiday season.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Apple reduces iPad production to meet iPhone 13 demand

According to a new report, Apple cut back on iPad production due to the global supply chain issues that affect most industries around the world. Apple is expected to reduce the production of iPads in favor of producing more iPhone 13 Series due to high demand, especially now as we inch closer to the holiday season.
CELL PHONES
whathifi.com

Best Black Friday Apple deals: the cheapest prices on Apple products

The best Black Friday Apple deals offer juicy savings across the whole Apple range, from iPhones and iPads, to AirPods, Apple TVs, HomePods and more. So whether you're after a sleek HomePod smart speaker (recently discontinued and also heavily discounted), a brand new iPhone 13, the superb Apple TV 4K box, or a new pair of AirPods 3 you'll find some of the cheapest online prices below.
ELECTRONICS
Indy100

Apple’s most in-demand product is now a $19 cleaning cloth

There are many things about an Apple product which tech fans may consider to be the company’s most-wanted products - from the flash new MacBook Pros to the latest iPhone. What gadget lovers probably wouldn’t consider Apple’s most sought-after product, though, is a $19 cleaning cloth. According to The New...
ELECTRONICS
Best Life

Apple Just Quietly Discontinued This One Product

Whether you've been a fan since the Apple IIe or only recently got your first iPad, Apple products have been a mainstay of everyday life for decades. The company has managed to become the largest tech outfit in the world by seeming to stay two steps ahead of what people may need in their lives, all the way from the era of portable music players up through the sleek tablets and smartphones of today. But for as many products as it's brought into the market, Apple has also discontinued many others. Read on to see the most recent device the company has decided to ditch.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple AR headset will wirelessly connect to iPhone, production in late 2022

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterates that production of the first Apple AR headset will begin in the fourth quarter of 2022, with the headset featuring Wi-Fi 6e connectivity. Backing up a claim by Bloomberg that Apple's AR/VR headset will launch in 2022 as a premium device, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says it will begin being made in Q4.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Poll: Did you buy any of Apple's new products this week?

Following Apple's announcement of its new MacBook Pro (2021) and AirPods 3 last week, Apple's new products hit the stores on Tuesday. With pre-orders beginning last week, MacBook Pro shipping times are already slipping into December, and Apple's famed cleaning cloth won't be with you until 2022. We want to know if you've bought any of Apple's new products in October, but first here's a recap.
ELECTRONICS
Boston Globe

Apple’s most back-ordered new product is not what you expect

OAKLAND, Calif — Apple this month unveiled an array of new gadgets: more powerful MacBook laptop computers, AirPod wireless headphones with longer battery life and HomePod Mini speakers in three more colors. But a different and unheralded Apple release is garnering so much interest that it has become the company’s...
AMAZON
Reuters

Apple has the most growth fuel in hand

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Apple (AAPL.O) Chief Executive Tim Cook is keeping things tight. The $2.5 trillion iPhone maker spends a much smaller proportion of its revenue on research and development than its Big Tech peers, and less on acquisitions too. That keeps organic growth efficient. Investment is edging up, but the capacity to do more of it is one reason Apple, despite its huge market value, looks relatively cheap.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Google to allow third-party payment options for in-app purchases in South Korea

Google parent Alphabet Inc. late Wednesday said it would allow third-party payment options for in-app purchases on Google Play, a significant concession as governments like South Korea crack down on the power wielded by mobile ecosystems run by Google, Apple Inc. , and others. The change, announced in a blog post by Wilson White, senior director of public policy, "will allow us to comply with the law, continue to invest in Android and Google Play, and provide the seamless, safe and trusted user experience billions of people expect from Google Play," White wrote. Google did say it will continue to charge developers a commission if users pay using a third-party system. But that fee will be reduced slightly as compensation for the costs of supporting alternative payments. In late August, Apple said it would open its app stores to alternative payment systems in South Korea, after a law amended the country's Telecommunications Business Act to prevent large app-market operators from requiring the use of their in-app purchasing systems.
CELL PHONES

