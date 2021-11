The Legislative Audit Bureau’s report on the November 2021 elections is a hatchet job on the Wisconsin Elections Commission. But let’s be clear at the outset: The report found nothing to demonstrate, and did not conclude, that the results of the elections were invalid. It presented no evidence of sweeping improprieties or calculated partisan maneuvers that distorted the outcome of the elections. None of that is in this report. Nothing of that kind.

ELECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO