At the Montana State Cross Country Championships Saturday in Missoula, Whitefish runners performed, nearing season-best finishes to put an exclamation mark on the 2021 season. Bulldog sophomore Mason Genovese put in a competitive race to finish in sixth place in Class A in the state meet. He beat his previous PR, 16:59.1 set in September at the Flathead Invite, by nearly 2 seconds to record a new best; he finished the State A race in 16:57.42.

