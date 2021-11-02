During the night, Hideki Kamiya apologized in the livestream

Platinum Games designer Hideki Kamiya has spoken to YouTube channel Cutscenes about his time working at Capcom designing and directing the classic PlayStation 2 3D platformer, Okami. He admitted that when he was making the game he never thought that he would leave the established company and work elsewhere, but a sequel the original is something that he has since longed to do. He points out that when working on a new IP, and getting half way through development, you begin to think of other things you would like to add into the game. However, as with the majority of things, games have specific budgets and deadlines, so the things that Kamiya thought of bringing to Okami at the time could serve well for a sequel. Here’s what he had to say:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO