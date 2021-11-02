CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
During the night, Hideki Kamiya apologized in the livestream

By Addin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big game fairs are over again this year, but there are of course more live...

Gematsu

Sol Cresta: Hideki Kamiya’s Very Sorry Stream set for November 2

PlatinumGames will host the “Sol Cresta: Hideki Kamiya’s Very Sorry Stream” on November 2 at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET, the company announced. You will be able to watch it on YouTube (English, Japanese). The broadcast will share information regarding the upcoming shoot ’em up Sol Cresta, featuring...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Okami director Hideki Kamiya wants to make a sequel

In a new interview, Okami director Hideki Kamiya has spoken in-depth about wanting to make a sequel to the cult classic. Kamiya is with PlatinumGames these days as one of the company’s founders. But even though he left Capcom, there’s strong interest in his part when it comes to working with Okami again.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Platinum Games Hideki Kamiya says he would love to work on Okami sequel ￼

Platinum Games designer Hideki Kamiya has spoken to YouTube channel Cutscenes about his time working at Capcom designing and directing the classic PlayStation 2 3D platformer, Okami. He admitted that when he was making the game he never thought that he would leave the established company and work elsewhere, but a sequel the original is something that he has since longed to do. He points out that when working on a new IP, and getting half way through development, you begin to think of other things you would like to add into the game. However, as with the majority of things, games have specific budgets and deadlines, so the things that Kamiya thought of bringing to Okami at the time could serve well for a sequel. Here’s what he had to say:
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Payday 3 new details revealed during series tenth anniversary livestream

Developer Overkill Software has revealed some new details on first-person co-op heist sequel Payday 3, due in 2023. The info was revealed as part of the studio’s livestream to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the series. As spotted by Eurogamer, the new game will be set in The Big Apple, New York City. Dallas, Hoxton, Chains and Wolf will all make their return, coming out of retirement for more bank robbery shenanigans. They’ve all had a bit of a visual upgrade for the new game to make them stand out from each other more, but still retain their iconic masks.
VIDEO GAMES
Shin Megami Tensei V is also well received in the West

After the Famitsu as the first magazine Shin Megami Tensei V should miss a rating, the embargo fell on the western media today. Those who don’t trust Famitsu (9, 9, 9, 9) so much can allay their worries. The JRPG is also celebrated in the West. Of the OpenCritical Score...
VIDEO GAMES
Sol Cresta Platinum Shoot’emUp Delayed To Unknown

Through a video stream aptly titled “Very Sorry”, PlatinumGames has canceled its shoot’emup Sol Cresta announced instead of being released on December 9 for PS4 and Switch as originally planned, there is currently no more precise new date. As a small consolation, fans can at least check out a few...
VIDEO GAMES
Developers finally give more insights with gameplay presentations

Do you actually realize that? Elden ring will appear very soon? Even after the recent postponement, the release is slated for February 25, 2022. It won’t be long. But we know relatively little about the game so far. It’s different for some journalists who were allowed to watch the game...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Trailers: Call of Duty: Vanguard New Promo Clip

Activision and Sledgehammer Games also present a featurette Call of Duty: Vanguard. In it, the makers explain how they want to convey the story of the firstperson shooter with a cinematic experience. Call of Duty: Vanguard is out tomorrow for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Trailers: World War Z Launch Trailer for the Switch Version

Developer Saber Interactive shows off the launch trailer for the Switch version of World War Z. The title also cuts a fine figure on Nintendo’s hybrid console. World War Z has been available for PS4 and Xbox One since April 16, 2019. Nintendo’s Switch shipped with it yesterday.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, laptops, and more. But in this post, we’re here to...
NFL
Game Trailers: First Class Trouble Launch Trailer for the Multiplayer Social Thriller

Indie publisher Versus Evil presents the launch trailer First class problems. This primarily explains what we can expect from a multiplayer social thriller. PlayStation® Plus members can access the new title in the PS4™ and PS5™ versions at no additional cost from November 2 to December 6. The release on PlayStation 5 coincides with the end of the Steam Early Access phase of the PC version.
VIDEO GAMES
Playstation News: Team Asobi presents: How to draw Astro

Hi everybody, how have you all been doing? Over the past few months, we have been delighted to receive messages from fans around the world telling us how much you have been enjoying Astro’s Playroom. What particularly stuck out were comments regarding Astro’s look, so we figured it would be nice to get arty and share with you a couple of drawing tips from three artists who worked on the game. We hope you find this fun, and it inspires you 😊
VIDEO GAMES
Game Trailers: Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong New Developer Diary

Nacon also presents a new developer diary Vampires: The Masquerade Swansong. It is also musical. After the recent reveal of the three heroes of Vampires: The Masquerade Swansong, in fact, the new video focuses on the game’s soundtrack and in particular the composer Olivier Deriviere. In the video, he talks about his creative process in composing each hero’s themes. Galeb’s sense of justice and honour, Leysha’s gentleness towards her daughter, Emem’s desire for freedom and her status as Queen of the Night Olivier Deriviere was inspired by the backgrounds of these characters to create a very special musical world.
VIDEO GAMES
Rune Factory 4 Special makes its PlayStation, Xbox and PC debut in December

Rune Factory 4 Special invites you to adventures on PlayStation, Xbox and PCs starting December 7. Marvelous today announced the release date for the game, which was previously available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. As a small bonus, the “Another Episode” DLC will be added for free on the new platforms.
VIDEO GAMES

