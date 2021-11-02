Blossoms of Grace flower farm continues to grow their small business in Aiken

Blossoms of Grace will continue to bloom throughout the winter season thanks to some help from a local high school.

A small flower farm small business serving the Aiken community, they create custom fresh flower arrangements for events and custom orders.

“It started as a dream as a child. I always wanted to be a florist, but I became a pharmacist instead," said Rachel Cox, owner of Blossoms of Grace. "My grandma Grace grew tons of flowers , she lived close by, and we would go over and she would help us pick flowers as a child, and I always wanted to have flowers.”

The business started selling to Cold Creek Nurseries on March 20, 2021. Throughout the winter season, Blossoms of Grace will continue to sell fresh flowers with the help of Silver Bluff High School's greenhouse.

They will be offering African blue basils, citronella, snapdragons, dianthus, stock, lisianthus, sweet peas, ranunculus, anemone and pansies during the winter months.

Cox said she and her husband, Paul, are very grateful to Silver Bluff High School for allowing them to use their greenhouse to continue to grow their flowers.

Cox said the No. 1 goal of Blossoms of Grace is to reach people through Christ and sharing their flowers with newcomers to the area is a way to create a welcoming environment. Cox said she has an app that notifies her when someone moves to the area near her church and she makes a bouquet for a church member to give to their new neighbor.

The business also works with the nonprofit Recovery Road with the goal of helping recovering addicts find “solace and peace” in the garden, while learning life skills, said Cox.

Blossoms of Grace aims to help mentor, develop a gardening business mindset, educate to effectively grow plants, raise community awareness and encourage a strong work ethic to support society’s workforce, according to its website.

Cox said she is hoping the business continues to grow and can expand beyond the Aiken area in the near future.

“We're hoping that we can get our cousins who are the descendants of Grace, … to make businesses like ours in their states,” Cox said.

Blossoms of Grace also hosts flower arranging workshops throughout the year, and also operates a flower truck throughout the spring and summer seasons.

Thanksgiving centerpieces will be offered online at blossomsofgracesc.com and will be available to pick up at Cold Creek Nurseries Nov. 22-24.

For more information or to place an order, call 740-466-7285.