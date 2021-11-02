CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Florida professors vow to resist school’s order in voting rights case

By By Andrew Atterbury
 4 days ago
The flagship Florida university faced fierce blowback over the weekend from academic and free speech advocates who accused the school of violating First Amendment rights. University of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Three professors blocked by the University of Florida from providing expert testimony in legal challenges to the state’s controversial GOP-backed voting bill are fighting back.

University of Florida professors Daniel Smith, Sharon Austin and Michael McDonald said Tuesday in a statement that they won’t comply with the school’s order barring them from giving testimony. Their statement comes after the university softened its initial stance and said that the professors can provide expert testimony as long as they do it pro bono and on their own time.

“Prohibiting professors from giving standard expert testimony, and instead only allowing pro bono testimony, undermines their credibility as expert witnesses and chills their speech,” the professors’ attorneys David O'Neil and Paul Donnelly wrote in a statement.

The flagship Florida university faced fierce blowback over the weekend from academic and free speech advocates who accused the school of violating First Amendment rights and crushing academic freedoms. It also raised fears that the university was being used as a political tool since the voting rights law was pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Within days of the New York Times breaking the news on Friday night, the school had changed it’s stance to allow the teachers to testify under certain conditions.

The conflict was brought to light in a court filing, where school leaders contended the testimony from professors would pose a conflict of interest and be “adverse to UF’s interest.” Professors at the university had previously testified in legal challenges involving the state, including on voting rights issues.

The university’s new position, however, did not satisfy critics who say the institution went too far in the first place and broke their own rules for academic freedom.

The university’s reversal allowing the professors to testify, albeit without pay, is “disingenuous” because money was never the central issue, said Irene Mulvey, president of the American Association of University Professors and a professor at Fairfield University in Connecticut. The University of Florida’s attempt to quash the testimony “appears to be politically motivated,” Mulvey said.

“The only silencing of speech I see on campuses are the board of trustees trying to gag faculty on this or that — gagging these academic experts from sharing their academic expertise for the common good,” Mulvey said in an interview.

University of Florida President Kent Fuchs and Provost Joe Glover attempted to do some damage control late Monday, claiming they are committed to academic freedom and free speech rights. Yet to many in higher education, the damage is already done.

“State universities have really struggled to separate themselves from their state governments and have an independent existence,” Keith Whittington, the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University and a member of the Academic Freedom Alliance, said in an interview. “It’s not necessarily surprising that government officials might try to leverage universities and make them into political tools.”

“If it’s possible to neuter them so they can’t create problems for you, then that’s going to be very tempting,” he added.

The issue at the University of Florida raises further questions about politicizing an institution of higher education, especially after the school moved to fast-track the GOP governor’s pick for surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo.

College administrators are supposed to “stand up and push back” against political intervention in academia, but that clearly wasn’t the case at the University of Florida, Mulvey said.

“They weren’t the firewall,” Mulvey said. “They lit the match.”

Matt Dixon contributed to this story.

Axios

Judge tosses out case against Florida's ban on mask mandates

A judge on Friday dismissed a challenge to Florida's ban on mask mandates in schools, finding it within Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) authority to issue the order. Why it matters: State officials and educators have been caught in bitter clashes since the law was passed. Florida officials have started to withhold district funding and dock school board salaries in retaliation against school districts that defy the ban.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Post

The scandal involving Ron DeSantis and the silenced professors just got worse

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has remained uncharacteristically quiet about the growing scandal at the University of Florida, which has barred numerous professors from testifying as expert witnesses in lawsuits challenging the Republican governor’s policies. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. This is odd. After all, conservatives...
POLITICS
Washington Post

The University of Florida’s decision to silence its professors is an assault on academic freedom

Daniel A. Smith has been on the faculty at the University of Florida for nearly 20 years and is recognized for his scholarship on voting rights, ballot issues and political participation. He has provided testimony to Congress and state legislatures, advised numerous outside groups, and served as an expert witness in many voting rights cases. In the past, the university not only approved all of those outside activities but also celebrated his involvement in high-profile cases, which brought national recognition to the university and created opportunities for students.
COLLEGES
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist blames ‘anti-democracy,’ ‘anti-safety’ Ron DeSantis for UF scandal

A demand for 'blind loyalty' compromises the reputation of Florida institutions, Crist says. Democratic opponent Charlie Crist accused Gov. Ron DeSantis of enforcing “blind loyalty” from school boards, lawmakers and now university leaders. As controversy dogs the University of Florida over news the school prohibited professors from providing expert testimony...
EDUCATION
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
Washington Post

The case of Ron DeSantis and the muzzled professors takes another dubious turn

Last week, we learned that the University of Florida barred three professors from testifying as expert witnesses in a lawsuit challenging the voter suppression law that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed earlier this year. A bit of scrutiny showed the university’s rationale to be strange and inexplicable. Opinions to start the...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Why did Florida ban state professors from challenging Ron DeSantis’s voting law?

Last spring, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida took the reprehensible step of signing the state’s new voter suppression law on Fox News. In so doing, the Republican acted out an ugly truism: Restricting voting as governor in a high-profile way is bound to have great appeal to the national GOP base, possibly boosting future presidential aspirations.
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Kent Fuchs
The Chronicle of Higher Education

3 U. of Florida Experts Couldn’t Testify on a Voting-Rights Law. This Professor Had No Trouble.

The University of Florida is embroiled in controversy this week following revelations that, in at least four cases, it denied professors’ requests to testify in lawsuits that challenged policy set by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-controlled Florida Legislature. University leaders said offering testimony as part of a legal challenge...
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

University of Florida faces scrutiny after barring profs from testifying against state in voting rights case

The academic accrediting organization for the University of Florida has taken preliminary steps that could lead to a probe into whether the university faces “non-compliance issues” over its decision to block three professors from serving as expert witnesses in a high-profile voting rights lawsuit. With an investigation looming, the university...
UNIVERSITY, FL
The Chronicle of Higher Education

U. of Florida’s Accreditor Will Investigate Denial of Professors’ Voting-Rights Testimony

The University of Florida’s accreditor plans to investigate the flagship campus over the revelation that administrators denied three professors’ requests to serve as paid experts in a voting-rights lawsuit. Belle S. Wheelan, president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools’ Commission on Colleges, told The Chronicle on Monday that...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis Claims Another Win, Appellate Court Overruled Judges Block On Universal Masking Ban In Schools

Florida appellate court on Wednesday handed Gov. Ron DeSantis another win in his efforts to block masking mandates in public schools. Last month, the DeSantis administration appealed a ruling by state Circuit Judge John Cooper, who had sided with parents, and ostensibly local school districts, that fought DeSantis’ executive order implementing a ban on universal masking in schools.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Judge backs State of Florida on student mask requirement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Saying that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration struck the "right balance," an administrative law judge Friday rejected a challenge to a state Department of Health rule designed to prevent student mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. The challenge was filed by school boards in Alachua, Broward, Duval, Miami-Dade,...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Florida's surgeon general says there's 'no evidence' school mask mandates protect kids as COVID cases in the state see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis refusal to impose vaccines or masks

Florida's surgeon general appeared on a Tucker Carlson segment Wednesday night to discuss why the state doesn't have a mask mandate for schoolchildren as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis continuing to refuse stricter lockdowns and regulations. Dr Joseph Ladapo told the Fox News host that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
