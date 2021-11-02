University of Florida professors vow to resist school’s order in voting rights case

The flagship Florida university faced fierce blowback over the weekend from academic and free speech advocates who accused the school of violating First Amendment rights. University of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Three professors blocked by the University of Florida from providing expert testimony in legal challenges to the state’s controversial GOP-backed voting bill are fighting back.

University of Florida professors Daniel Smith, Sharon Austin and Michael McDonald said Tuesday in a statement that they won’t comply with the school’s order barring them from giving testimony. Their statement comes after the university softened its initial stance and said that the professors can provide expert testimony as long as they do it pro bono and on their own time.

“Prohibiting professors from giving standard expert testimony, and instead only allowing pro bono testimony, undermines their credibility as expert witnesses and chills their speech,” the professors’ attorneys David O'Neil and Paul Donnelly wrote in a statement.

The flagship Florida university faced fierce blowback over the weekend from academic and free speech advocates who accused the school of violating First Amendment rights and crushing academic freedoms. It also raised fears that the university was being used as a political tool since the voting rights law was pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Within days of the New York Times breaking the news on Friday night, the school had changed it’s stance to allow the teachers to testify under certain conditions.

The conflict was brought to light in a court filing, where school leaders contended the testimony from professors would pose a conflict of interest and be “adverse to UF’s interest.” Professors at the university had previously testified in legal challenges involving the state, including on voting rights issues.

The university’s new position, however, did not satisfy critics who say the institution went too far in the first place and broke their own rules for academic freedom.

The university’s reversal allowing the professors to testify, albeit without pay, is “disingenuous” because money was never the central issue, said Irene Mulvey, president of the American Association of University Professors and a professor at Fairfield University in Connecticut. The University of Florida’s attempt to quash the testimony “appears to be politically motivated,” Mulvey said.

“The only silencing of speech I see on campuses are the board of trustees trying to gag faculty on this or that — gagging these academic experts from sharing their academic expertise for the common good,” Mulvey said in an interview.

University of Florida President Kent Fuchs and Provost Joe Glover attempted to do some damage control late Monday, claiming they are committed to academic freedom and free speech rights. Yet to many in higher education, the damage is already done.

“State universities have really struggled to separate themselves from their state governments and have an independent existence,” Keith Whittington, the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University and a member of the Academic Freedom Alliance, said in an interview. “It’s not necessarily surprising that government officials might try to leverage universities and make them into political tools.”

“If it’s possible to neuter them so they can’t create problems for you, then that’s going to be very tempting,” he added.

The issue at the University of Florida raises further questions about politicizing an institution of higher education, especially after the school moved to fast-track the GOP governor’s pick for surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo.

College administrators are supposed to “stand up and push back” against political intervention in academia, but that clearly wasn’t the case at the University of Florida, Mulvey said.

“They weren’t the firewall,” Mulvey said. “They lit the match.”

Matt Dixon contributed to this story.

