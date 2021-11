This weekend we turn the clocks back to standard time. Why do we have to do it? Well here’s why daylight savings time isn’t permanent in Florida. The people of Florida want daylight savings time to be permanent. In 2018 our state legislature passed the Sunshine Protection Act which declared that Florida would remain on DST. So why is it that we still have to change our clocks twice a year?

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO