SURVIVE AND ADVANCE: Cumberland takes down gritty Woodlawn team in sectional semifinals

Cumberland’s Zoe Mitchell screams after the match-clinching kill in a Class 1A sectional semifinal against Woodlawn, Monday, at Wayne City High School. Alex Wallner I Daily News

Heading into Monday’s Class 1A sectional semifinal against Woodlawn, Cumberland head coach Kylee Booth knew her team wasn’t going to breeze by their opponent.

The Lady Pirates were in for a challenge, and they received just that in their 25-20, 25-21 win over the Cardinals.

“Any team, at this stage of the season, is going to be a battle, but I’m proud of the girls for not giving up and pushing back when they fell behind a couple of points,” Booth said. “I think we’re gelling well right now. It’s been a little up-and-down some this season with that, but I feel like on the court, they’re communicating well together, and they’re moving together.”

Both sets proved to be nail-biters for Cumberland (29-7).

However, once senior Zoe Mitchell clinched the match after finding an empty spot on the floor off of a tip shot, only the Lady Pirates were left celebrating.

Mitchell finished with three kills, ending the match by attacking one of the weak areas in the Cardinals’ defense, which Booth noticed the entire night.

“There was a hole behind the block pretty much all night for our middle hitters,” Booth said. “We talked about going up and being aggressive, hitting hard, keeping them back, and dropping one in. It was the perfect time for that to happen. It’s nice to see the girls get excited after having a good play, especially at the end of a game.”

Altogether, Mitchell, junior Ashton Coleman, and senior Carly Thornton — the Cumberland middle hitters — combined for 10 of the team’s 29 kills. The other 19 came from junior Kendyn Syfert (eight), senior Mackenzie Taylor (seven), and junior Kennedy Stults (four).

“I’m so proud of this team. We did so well,” Thornton said. “We kept going, and we knew it would be a tough battle, but we came out and won, and now we keep going. We have motivation, so we’re going to keep pushing.”

As for Woodlawn, senior Lauren Harris was the initial focus for Booth, with her numbers speaking for that.

Harris had a team-high 466 kills entering Monday and added onto it after the match with 16 more.

“We knew we needed to focus on her. We needed to get a handle on her throughout the match because she was going to be a very difficult player to play against,” Booth said.

Despite the impressive night from Harris – she also added 12 blocks and 12 digs – the Lady Pirates still managed to stay alive.

Now, with one win separating the Lady Pirates from a sectional championship, Booth knows the road won’t get any easier. Cumberland will still have to maintain that same aggressiveness against a Norris City team that eased its way past South Central in the other semifinal Monday.

“We still need to be aggressive because, at this stage of the game, you have to play to win. You can’t play not to lose,” Booth said. “We may need to speed up our offense just a little bit, and we have the serve-receive passing to do that.”

Both teams square off at 6 p.m. at Wayne City High School.