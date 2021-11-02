CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Average Heating Bills In The U.S. Set To Soar To $746 Per Household

By Robert Rapier
OilPrice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global energy crisis has sent oil and gas prices into the stratosphere, and consumers are paying the price. The EIA is projecting that this winter, U.S. natural gas will be at the highest average price since the 2005–06 winter average. Natural gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed to...

oilprice.com

betheladvocate.com

‘Customers who use natural gas may see rates go up in the range of 10 to 20%. Home heating oil customers can expect an increase of 40% above last year…’ –Gov. Lamont

Report by Paula Antolini, November 6, 2021, 11:23PM EDT. Governor Lamont Advises Residents of Connecticut’s Efforts To Mitigate Impact of Global Increase in Energy Costs. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and officials from several Connecticut state agencies today are advising residents of global energy commodity cost increases that are driving energy prices this winter, including electric generation rates, natural gas rates, and home heating oil prices, and various efforts that are being undertaken in the state to help mitigate the impact of these external forces in Connecticut.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Time

U.S. Gasoline Exports Surge Even as Americans Pay Up at the Pump

While President Biden is fretting about high prices at the pump, even going as far as asking OPEC+ to raise oil output, U.S. refiners are exporting the most gasoline in three years.Shipments of the fuel in the first eight months of the year rose to 802,000 barrels a day, the highest for the period since 2018, before the pandemic started. At the same time, American drivers are paying the most per gallon since 2014. Overseas demand is only set to increase as Mexico, the top importer of U.S. gasoline, is still in the early stages of recovering from the pandemic.The high rate of gasoline exports shine a light on the wider global oil demand picture and underscore the limitations the Biden Administration faces in keeping retail prices in check. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the government is “looking at” a release of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. But that would only temporarily resolve the underlying tightness in the crude market, according to oil consultancy Energy Aspects.
TRAFFIC
#Heating Oil#Natural Gas Prices#Eia#Permian#Eagle Ford
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
OilPrice.com

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Open The Taps

Oil prices are on course to post a weekly loss despite OPEC+ refusing to increase production. A combination of U.S. producers preparing to ramp up production and President Biden's willingness to tap the SPR to halt the gasoline price rally is set to weigh on oil prices going forward. For...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Crude prices recover to end week back above $80

Crude prices fell to levels not seen in a month amid concerns OPEC+ refusal to pump more oil would prompt the government to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Prices sank a combined $5 Wednesday and Thursday, falling below $80 a barrel as members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied nations said they were sticking with their plan to increase production by 400,000 barrels a day in December.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Europe Considers Tapping “Cushion Gas” As Market Continues To Tighten

Europe could have a way out of a natural gas shortage if the winter is colder than usual. The very tight European gas market may find relief from the supply crunch if it taps part of the so-called cushion gas, which keeps supply pressure at storage facilities, energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said this week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

OPEC+: No More Oil For You!

At November’s virtual OPEC+ meeting, members agreed to keep the current oil output at an increase of 400,000 bpd for December, despite a call by some countries for more supply, which include Japan, India and the US. Members feel that the effects of the Delta Variant of the coronavirus are still being realized and that a gradual increase is still the right decision. OPEC+ members also noted that although they recognized that supply was right tight now, they would rather keep output at current levels, than risk over-supplying the markets and pushing prices lower. They also blame increases in energy prices on events that are out of their control, such as the steep increase in the price of natural gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Journal-News

Home heat prices expected to skyrocket

Household utility bills are expected to rise more than 50 percent compared to last winter. The U.S. government said it expects a spike because of surging prices for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels worldwide. But those prices could be cheap compared to a heating system going out. Every...
CINCINNATI, OH
mynews13.com

Gas prices remain high as OPEC denies pressure to quickly increase oil production

DALLAS — Drivers are still feeling the pain at the pump as the statewide average remains above three dollars for the third straight week. “Texas hasn’t seen the statewide average above $3.00 per gallon since October 2014,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Gas prices may continue to rise as demand for fuel products has been robust and there continues to be supply chain disruptions like with many other industries.”
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Supply Chain Crisis Could Be Bullish For Oil Prices

The global supply chain disruptions that have fueled inflation alongside rebounding demand for everything have been in the spotlight for weeks now. Although little attention has been paid to the effect of these disruptions on the oil and gas industry, it is certainly not insulated. And these disruptions could add further upside potential to oil prices. The American Trucking Association has calculated a shortage of 80,000 drivers that the industry needs to keep delivering goods on time. But it’s not just finished goods that truckers deliver. They also move chemicals, cement, and pipes—goods and materials necessary in the oil industry. To make matters worse, some chemicals are imported, making supplies vulnerable to port logjams that have plagued the U.S. for weeks.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil

U.S. West Texas Intermediate are edging higher on Friday after OPEC and its allies moved forward with its plans for a gradual increase in production. Ahead of the decision, the group known as OPEC+, faced opposition from the United States and other major consumers, who wanted the producers to raise supply in order to cap prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

How high can oil prices go?

Former BP Chairman Bob Dudley said six years ago that oil prices would be lower for longer. But that was six years ago. Today, analysts are predicting higher for longer. Crude prices are at seven-year highs — above $80 a barrel — and analysts are betting that the bull market in energy has more room to run — at least through mid-2022. Some of the country’s biggest banks, such as Goldman Sachs, have forecast oil again reaching the mystical $100-a-barrel level; Bank of America is predicting oil will reach $120 by 2022.
TRAFFIC

