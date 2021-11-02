CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cards designate center Rodney Hudson for return

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
Having Rodney Hudson back would be a nice bonus for a Cardinals team that has seen several notable injuries crop up. Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

An on-schedule return would have the 11th-year blocker back in the Cardinals’ lineup Sunday, when they face the 49ers in the teams’ rematch. Arizona has 21 days to activate Hudson from IR.

Hudson, 32, came over in a March trade with the Raiders, who dismantled their veteran-laden O-line this offseason. The three-time Pro Bowler ranks 10th among centers in ESPN’s pass block win rate metric, though Pro Football Focus has Hudson as its 25th overall center this season. Hudson has made a difference in the Cards’ run game. Despite Kyler Murray having rushed for only 147 yards, the NFC West leaders rank seventh in rushing.

Having Hudson back would be a nice bonus for a Cardinals team that has seen several notable injuries crop up. In addition to J.J. Watt‘s potential season-ending array of upper-body injuries, Murray is not a lock to suit up Sunday due to the sprained ankle he sustained late in last week’s loss to the Packers. DeAndre Hopkins is also battling a hamstring ailment.

