CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Coffee versus Tea

By Guest Author
thevailvoice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs most of us know or suspect, Coffee is more popular in the US than Tea. But that was not always the case. Coffee houses were popular in the 1700’s, but Tea was the most favored drink in the New World until 1773. That year the colonists revolted against the heavy...

www.thevailvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
cincinnatimagazine.com

Coffee Culture

It doesn’t matter if you’re a coffee connoisseur or a decaf-only person—there’s something special about a truly great coffee shop. At these 32 spots you can meet the roasters, baristas, and coffee pros who deliver the beans and brews that keep our city running. By By Lauren Fisher, Jaclyn Youhana...
RESTAURANTS
napervillemagazine.com

power of coffee

Appears in the November 2021 issue. Jennifer Fox, owner of Dragonolia Coffee (dragonolia.com), thinks a good cup of Joe should be more than a mere vehicle for caffeine. In the right hands, it can be a catalyst for empathy and personal growth. It’s an idea borne from personal tragedy: In 2018, Fox lost her brother to complications from substance abuse. While journaling and running 5Ks to cope, she started musing about the power of coffee. “I kept thinking about how people open up and share really personal stories over cups of coffee,” says Fox. That’s when an epiphany struck: Why not create a coffee brand rooted in storytelling? She launched Dragonolia’s website—the name honors her brother’s love of dragonflies and mom’s affection for magnolia trees—by self-publishing her own story, then inviting others to do the same. Not only do proceeds support Herren Project, a nonprofit helping those battling substance abuse, each bag comes with a sticker that reads “Live a Good Story.” Sticking those decals in high-traffic spots is meant to honor those who can’t continue their story and remind us to live a life that makes us proud. “If in some way, we can help people share their stories without shame—to remind people that we’re all imperfect—we will have done a good thing,” says Fox.
DRINKS
wfla.com

Best coffee

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you enjoy the occasional cup during the day or practically live off the stuff, coffee is a staple beverage for a huge number of people across the globe. Buying the right coffee can mean the difference between a truly delicious cup of joe and one that is better poured down the drain.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TrendHunter.com

Sweet Potato Teas

Taiwan's K.K. Orchard makes everything from tri-colored frozen sweet potato fries to par-fried sweet potato balls, as well as beverages like sweet potato tea. The tea is a brand-new concept from the company and it features dried sweet potato pieces in sachets that are ready to be steeped in water.
FOOD & DRINKS
Napa Valley Register

Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: It’s chili time in the fall

I like the fall season with the bright harvest moon, the leaves and grapevines turning color, the grape harvest and the chilly mornings. Buckets of rain would be a wonderful gift from the rain gods for us here in the Napa Valley. springs, rivers, lakes, and water tanks would be full again.
NAPA, CA
TrendHunter.com

Purpose-Driven Eco Teas

HUMANITEA Company launched its premium organic tea in environmentally friendly packaging with a lower carbon footprint. The brand's premium organic tea and lemonade line stands out as the first ready-to-drink tea beverages packaged in the environment friendly Tetra Pak paper cartons. Made with real brewed organic tea leaves from India...
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Tea-Infused Rum Spirits

The Noveltea La Fusión spirit has been created by the brand in collaboration with Destilería Serrallés to provide consumers with a premium tea-infused rum that is perfect for use in a range of different recipes. The spirit starts off with a blend of three-to-eight-year aged Don Q Añejo rum along...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Gourmet Coffee#Coffee Shops#Coffee Beans#Food Drink#The Boston Tea Party#American#Maxwell House#Hills Brothers
cityscenecolumbus.com

Tea time in the fall

What’s a better way to start a cool November morning than with a cup of tea?. Tea time is about more than sipping the tea with your pinky up, it’s your chance to show off some elegance. As the winter season brings cooler mornings, it’s the perfect time to host a fun gathering with friends, family or little ones.
FOOD & DRINKS
Martha's Vineyard Times

Not your average tea shop

Tansy Tea & Coffee is a new luncheonette in the Tisbury Market Place that’s taking a different approach to your everyday beverage and light bite. The colorful teas and tasty tidbits incorporate healthy and unique ingredients that you might not ordinarily find at your favorite breakfast or lunch spot, and Tansy does it with creativity and care.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Chicago Maroon

Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea, a Chicago-Based Coffee Shop Chain, Will Take the Place of Dollop at Campus North

Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea will open its tenth nationwide location in Hyde Park. Coffee drinkers on campus will soon have yet another place to get their caffeine fix. Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea, a Chicago-based coffee house known for its diverse selection of roasts, will open a new location at the University in early 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
myneworleans.com

SoBou and Bottom of the Tea Cup Invite Locals to Halloween Afternoon Tea

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A part of the hotel’s ongoing Courtyard Fest, SoBou invites guests and locals for some pre-Halloween fun as Bottom of the Tea Cup hosts a spooky afternoon tea in W New Orleans – French Quarter’s iconic courtyard. Each two-course tea service includes finger sandwiches, delectable macarons and beignets, and an assortment of teas.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
southernminn.com

Coffee Club

On the first Wednesday of the month, join us for coffee, snacks and friendship. We want to extend the time we spend together beyond our classes and enjoy our community together. All are welcome— even if you are new to the studio!
FOOD & DRINKS
drweil.com

A Mug Of Mugwort Tea?

Possibly — but I’d want to see more evidence of its effectiveness before recommending it. Mugwort (Artemisia vulgaris) is a perennial plant related to ragweed that is native to Europe, Asia, and North Africa. Gardeners tend to view it as a troublesome weed because it spreads easily and can quickly take over gardens, edging out other plants. However, herbalists have a more positive view of mugwort, believing it offers health benefits.
FOOD & DRINKS
thewatchdogonline.com

An Overview of Corn Silk Tea

If you have ever made fresh corn, then you know about those hair-like strands that are so hard to clean up. But what you might not have known is that they can actually be valuable. It was the Native Americans who showed the Europeans how to brew a healing tea...
WEIGHT LOSS
Greatist

Here’s the Tea on the Benefits of Earl Grey Tea

If so, you’re not alone. Tea is one of the most popular drinks in the world, and Earl Grey is no exception. It’s skillfully blended with oils from the rind of the bergamot orange, which imparts a uniquely fragrant and citrusy flavor. Tea lovers swear by this quintessentially British drink...
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Prebiotic Canned Teas

Halfday is a new brand of canned tea beverages with prebiotic fiber and they were created as a refreshing way to support good gut health. The lower-sugar beverages targeted at Millennials and Gen Z can be found in fun flavors like Lemon Black Tea, Green Tea with Honey & Ginseng and Peach Green Tea. These nourishing tea tonics provide digestive wellness solutions specifically for younger audiences, unlike many brands that target older shoppers.
FOOD & DRINKS
rice.edu

Coffee klatch

Ahead of a day full of receptions and reunions, Rice President David Leebron, Provost Reginald DesRoches and Dean of Undergraduates Bridget Gorman fueled up with coffee in the Ray Courtyard while visiting with alumni and parents Oct. 29. The morning Family Coffee with Campus Leaders was just one of many...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy