The Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles made a trade just before the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline, as the Broncos sent cornerback Kary Vincent to the Eagles for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was first to report the news. Vincent was a seventh-round pick out of LSU in the 2021 NFL Draft. He did not appear in a game for the Broncos this season. Vincent opted out of the 2020 college football season before participating in LSU's Pro Day, where he clocked a team-best 4.33 40-yard dash.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO