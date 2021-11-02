CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosalía shares trailer for new album Motomami

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosalía will return in 2022 with a new album titled Motomami....

www.thefader.com

thedigitalfix.com

Lady Gaga shares new House of Gucci trailer

Lady Gaga has shared a new trailer for Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci with the legend; “A new trailer, sweeties.”. The trailer offers up more insight into Al Pacino’s character and further glimpses of Jared Leto (heavily disguised under layers of prosthetics). The first trailer was set to Blondie’s Heart...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Pitchfork

A$AP Rocky Releases New Song “Sandman”: Listen

A$AP Rocky has released a new track titled “Sandman.” He previously previewed the song, produced by Kelvin Krash and Clams Casino, during Yams Day 2021. The release of “Sandman” comes as the rapper’s 2011 mixtape Live. Love. A$AP arrives on streaming platforms for the first time. Listen to “Sandman” below.
MUSIC
#Fader
ETOnline.com

Adele Shares Tracklist for Her Highly Anticipated New Album '30'

The tracklist for Adele's highly anticipated new album, 30, is here. The tracklist was made public after Target listed the album on their site for pre-order, sharing their exclusive edition of the project, which features three additional songs. In addition to the already-released single, "Easy on Me," 30 features a...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott Drops Two New Songs ‘Escape Plan’ and ‘Mafia’

Travis Scott has dropped two new songs, “Escape Plan” and “Mafia.” The tracks come the night before his third installment of Astroworld Fest commences. Scott headlines the event that runs Nov. 5-6 at Minute Maid Park in Houston with appearances from Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, SZA, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more artists. Scott teased the track on Thursday, sharing its tabloid-styled cover art. The magazine on Scott’s cover is called Weekly World Truths, a seeming nod to the defunct tabloid Weekly World News, which featured fictional “news”-mimicking cover stories dealing in the supernatural. The artwork appears to feature a Weekly World News-inspired “bat boy” version of Scott and the sensationalized headlines include “Who knows what lies beneath the surface?,” “The True Dystopia Is Here!” and “When the End Arrives Its Really the Beginning.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott) Over the summer, Scott teased “Escape Plan,” performing it and delivering presave QR codes via drone for Rolling Loud attendees.
MUSIC
The FADER

BLK share video for new song “Let Me Love You”

It's been a minute since dynamic pop-minded R&B girl groups dominated the radio, and BLK are seeking to fill that void. Based out of Toronto, the trio of Bexk, Lilac X and Korahjay debuted last year with "Got It" and have steadily released a string of catchy singles, plus this year's Girl Magic EP. The latest song from BLK is "Let Me Love You," a track that harkens back to the era when TLC and Aaliyah were everywhere.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak’s Lovers Have Them ‘Smokin Out the Window’ in Silk Sonic Video

Silk Sonic — comprising Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — have dropped another smooth track, “Smokin Out the Window.” The song is expected to appear on their upcoming debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, which arrives Nov. 12. In the track’s accompanying video, the duo perform on a stage flanked by large star props that light up, alongside backup singers and a band. “You got me smoking out the window/Singing ‘how could she do this to me?'” they sing on the chorus. “Oh, I thought that girl belonged to only me/But I was wrong/’Cause she belonged to everybody.” It’s the third single from their upcoming LP following previously released singles,  “Skate” and “Leave the Door Open.” In a recent cover story with Rolling Stone the pair talked about perfecting their throwback vibe on record. Mars, .Paak and Mars’ Longtime engineer, Charles Moniz, “did the research” to “get the right things, down to the skins on Andy’s drums,” Mars said. “I’ve never realized till this album how much the right guitar pick matters. The right gauged strings. All this science kinda stuff.”
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The FADER

Post Malone and The Weeknd tease new collaboration

Streaming giants Post Malone and The Weeknd appear to be teasing their first official collaboration. Both artists posted a clip of a song on social media on Tuesday night while Post Malone’s manager Dre London also shared the clip, stating that the track’s title "One Right Now" and suggesting it is due out later this week, November 5.
MUSIC
NME

Craig David announces new album ’22’ and shares lead single ‘Who You Are’ with MNEK

Craig David has announced the release of new album ’22’ – you can listen to its lead single ‘Who You Are’ below. The upcoming album, which is set to arrive on May 13, 2022, is the singer, songwriter and producer’s first since 2018’s ‘The Time Is Now’, and follows his 2019 singles: ‘When You Know What Love Is’ and ‘Do You Miss Me Much’.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Kid Cudi Shares Trailer For New Documentary ‘A Man Named Scott’

Kid Cudi is making moves. This time the ‘Pursuit Of Happiness’ rapper is venturing into the world of documentaries with his own called ‘A Man Named Scott.’. The trailer for the documentary features commentary from his collaborator Pharrell, who speaks about his creativity and artistry. He goes on to say that Cudi is an artist that does not “adhere to boundaries” and that “No one can tell us how to express ourselves.”
MOVIES
brooklynvegan.com

Apollo Brown & Stalley announce new album ‘Blacklight,’ share “Humble Wins”

Ohio rapper Stalley has teamed up with most of the most consistently great producers in underground rap, Apollo Brown, for the collaborative album Blacklight, due November 19 via Mello Music Group. It features songs with Joell Ortiz, Skyzoo, and Omari Hardwick, and the first single is "Humble Wins," which finds Stalley spitting venom over a neck-snapping, soul-infused beat from Apollo Brown. Check it out below.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

CHVRCHES Share Expanded Version of Their Latest Album with Three New Songs

Scottish electro-pop trio CHVRCHES have shared an expanded version of their latest album, Screen Violence. The new version, titled Screen Violence: Director’s Cut, features three new tracks: “Killer,” “Screaming,” and “Bitter End.” They are out now via Glassnote. Listen below. Frontwoman Lauren Mayberry states in a press release: “This album...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

The War on Drugs share “Change” from new album that’s out this week

The War on Drugs' new album I Don't Live Here Anymore is out this Friday (preorder on translucent blue double vinyl) and here's one last appetizer before the full meal is served. "Change" is another sparkling, hooky slice of heartland rock, and you can listen below. Frontman Adam Granduciel was...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Midnight Oil prep new album, share first single “Rising Seas”

Aussie greats Midnight Oil are back with new single, "Rising Seas." Written by guitarist Jim Moginie, it sounds like classic Oils -- widescreen, anthemic rock with chiming guitars, and hooks as big as the message. In this case, that's global warming, but also the general state of the world that none of us should be ignoring.
MUSIC

