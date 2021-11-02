CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

MIAA Seeding: Frontier boys soccer earns high seed in Div. 4

Athol Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t the way the Frontier boys soccer team hoped the Western Mass. tournament would go, but the Redhawks have a great opportunity to avenge it in the Division 4 state tournament. Frontier drew Easthampton in the opening round of the Western Mass. tournament — a team it had...

www.atholdailynews.com

Related
Aurora News Register

Aurora earns No. 2 seed in Class B playoffs

Aurora enters the Class B playoffs as hot as anyone, riding a seven-game win streak and playing its best football of the year. The Huskies (7-2) were rewarded the No. 2 seed in the Class B playoffs and will play No. 15 Lexington (4-5) at home Friday night. Undefeated Bennington...
AURORA, NE
FOX 21 Online

Northland Soccer Teams Learn Seedings, Opponents for State Tournament

DULUTH, Minn. – State brackets have been released for prep soccer and five Northland teams will be vying for state titles with the action starting on Tuesday. In Class A, the Proctor boys are unseeded and will face No. 1 seed Southwest Christian on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. in Edina. On the girls side, Proctor is also unseeded and will face No. 2 seed Minnehaha Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Irondale.
DULUTH, MN
The Bedford Citizen

Bucs Defeat Fifth-Seeded Tewksbury, 28-21, and Advance to MIAA Division 4 Quarterfinals

So, who’s whispering about a “weak schedule” now? Anybody? Bueller?. The Bedford High School Buccaneers, seeded 12th in MIAA Division 4 football rankings despite a 7-1 record, dominated the fifth-seeded Tewksbury Redmen Friday night and will move on to the state quarterfinals at undefeated Grafton High School next Friday, with a 7 p.m. kickoff. (An hour west of Bedford, Grafton is not yet in Central Time.)
BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miaa#Girls Soccer#Seeding#Frontier#Division 4
Buffalo News

Frontier, Niagara Wheatfield, Portville earn top volleyball seeds

Defending class champions Frontier, Niagara Wheatfield and Portville gained No. 1 seed in the brackets announced Saturday for the Sectional VI girls volleyball championships. Frontier, which swept through ECIC I with a 12-0 league record and lost in a five-set nonleague match against a strong Sweet Home team, is the No. 1 seed in Class AA. The Falcons of coach Deb Schruefer will begin their title defense on Nov. 1 against the winner of the Jamestown-Clarence quarterfinal game. Frontier defeated Clarence to win the AA title last May.
PORTVILLE, NY
holtvilletribune.com

GIRLS TENNIS: Scots Earn Top Seed for CIF

EL CENTRO — After cruising through the Imperial Valley League girls tennis finals, Vincent Memorial Catholic High earned the top seed for the CIF-San Diego Section Division I team playoffs. The Scots swept through the IVL tournament at Southwest High here on Wednesday, Oct. 20, claiming the top three singles...
EL CENTRO, CA
ucasports.com

Women's Soccer Falls to Lipscomb, Clinches No. 2 Seed in ASUN Championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Central Arkansas women's soccer team fell in its regular season finale, losing to Lipscomb by way of an 0-3 final. UCA struggled to generate any offense and drops to 9-8 on the season. With the result, the Bears finish the regular season in the No. 2 Seed in the ASUN West.
SOCCER
farmingdalesports.com

Men's Soccer Enters Playoffs as #3 Seed

New York, N.Y. - The six-team field is set for the 2021 Skyline Conference Men's Soccer Championship, which gets underway with First Round match-ups this weekend. The FSC men's soccer team finished the regular season 8-2-1 in the Skyline Conference and enter the playoffs as the #3 seed. The Rams will play host to #6 Yeshiva for a First Round match on Sunday, October 31st at noon, with the winner heading to #2 Mount Saint Vincent on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Addison Independent

Eagle and Otter field hockey seeded high

ADDISON COUNTY — The Mount Abraham and Otter Valley field hockey teams earned the Nos. 1 and 4 seeds in the Division II playoffs after successful regular seasons that concluded late last week, and they will open their title quests on Friday in what is a deep and talented tournament field.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
hometownsource.com

White Hawks soccer earns 5th seed in conference 5-AA

Mound Westonka Girls Soccer equaled their best regular season record since 2008 with eight wins and eight losses, matching the White Hawks’ performance in 2014. The team also earned their highest ever ranking using the QRF Rankings found at Minnesota-scores.net, with a 77th place finish out of the 192 Girls soccer programs statewide. The team earned a fifth seed in the 5-AA section and an away game at the Blake School.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
ABQJournal

Santa Fe boys take top seed in Class 5A

There is an unfamiliar face atop the Class 5A boys state soccer bracket. Santa Fe High School on Sunday was chosen as the No. 1 seed for the upcoming playoffs, as the postseason brackets in six divisions were revealed by the New Mexico Activities Association. The Demons (19-1), champions of...
SANTA FE, NM
cardinalpointsonline.com

Women’s Soccer Clinches Number 2 seed

The Plattsburgh women’s soccer team ended their 2021 regular season on a strong note, winning two games straight in the final week of the schedule and ending on a three-game win streak. They finished the season with a 12-3-2 overall record and 7-2-0 in conference play. On Oct. 23, they...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
varsitysportsnetwork.com

MIAA Soccer Playoff Seeding Breakdown

Only one seed is settled just yet in the A & C Conferences; B Conference is much clearer. With most teams completing their regular season schedules on Wednesday there are still several questions to answer with regard to seedings in the upcoming MIAA soccer playoffs. In the A Conference, five...
SOCCER
Trentonian

Princeton High girls soccer gets top seed in Central Group III

If the Princeton High girls soccer team is going to get a third shot at Hopewell Valley it will at least come on its home pitch. Dave Kosa’s Tigers (15-2) are the top seed in Central Group III even though they have lost twice to the second-seeded Bulldogs (16-1-2), including Monday night’s Mercer County Tournament semifinal, although that game did not factor into the seeding.
PRINCETON, NJ
fgcuathletics.com

Top-Seeded Women's Soccer Set to Open ASUN Tournament

Match #4W Bellarmine (4-6-7, 2-5-2 ASUN) at #1E FGCU (10-7-0, 7-2-0 ASUN) Date // Time Friday, October 29 // 7 p.m. Location Fort Myers, Fla. // Pickering Field at the FGCU Soccer Complex. Live Statistics Live Stats. Live Video Facebook Live. Instagram FGCU Women's Soccer. Facebook FGCU Women's Soccer. FORT...
FORT MYERS, FL
illinoisnewsnow.com

Kewanee Earns 3 Seed in 4A State Playoffs

Coming off of their only loss of the season on Friday night, to Newman Central Catholic, the Kewanee Boilermakers found out their playoff fate on Saturday. The IHSA revealed the playoff brackets and seeding for the IHSA Football Playoffs. The Kewanee Boilermakers have earned a 3rd seed in 4A, and will play host to Plano, a 6 and 3 team who earned the 13 seed in 4A.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Boys soccer Mercer County Tournament at a glance: all chalk in semis, as top seeds impress

We are now into the semifinal round of the 2021 Mercer County Tournament, and what do you know, the coaches’ seeds were actually just about spot on this season. Top-seeded Pennington has outscored teams 14-0, and will want to plant its flag Thursday night as the record-breaking holders. But Chad Bridges’ side will have no picnic in the semifinal: awaiting the five-time defending champions will be fourth-seeded Hopewell Valley, on its home turf no less, in a rematch of a very competitive contest from October 2 won by Pennington 2-0.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily News-Record

JMU Tops W&M, Earns No. 1 Seed

WILLIAMSBURG – Cassidy Strittmatter’s fourth-period goal broke a tie and proved to be the game-winner in No. 23 James Madison field hockey’s 3-2 road win over William & Mary on Friday in Colonial Athletic Association action at Busch Field. It was second goal for Strittmatter, a freshman, in her career.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
bocojo.com

SBC Soccer Earns Top 10 State Ranking, #1 District Seed

The Eagles are riding a wave of momentum as they prepare for the Class 2 District 4 tournament next week. After being unranked in the Missouri Soccer Power Rankings for much of the season, SBC moved into the #10 slot when the latest rankings were released on Oct. 18. The team also concluded its regular season by adding two more victories to the win column during home matches last week. On Tuesday, the Sacred Heart Gremlins (12-6-2) traveled from Sedalia to battle SBC. It was senior night for a trio Eagles, and Gavin Blackburn, Jack McCluskey, and Paxton Demsich were honored after the match. SBC controlled play for the majority of the opening half of the game. At the 22-minute mark, Andrew Pridemore was fouled just inside the box, which resulted in a Mason Ahern PK shot and score. With five minutes remaining before the half, SBC took a 2-0 lead when Blackburn launched a free kick from near midfield. The ball entered the box and was deflected to Ahern, who made sure his one-touch shot from close range found the net. The second half of play was much more balanced between the two teams. The Gremlins got on the scoreboard with a fluke-goal in the 48th minute off a corner kick that goalkeeper Aidan Bukowsky had two hands on, but couldn’t contain. SBC kept attacking, and McCluskey recorded a senior-night goal when the Sacred Heart back line misplayed the ball. The senior forward got to the ball in the box just as the Gremlin keeper dove for it, but McCluskey maneuvered the ball around him and scored to make the final tally 3-1. The two-goal lead allowed multiple younger players to get into the game in the closing minutes, and all three seniors received applause from the crowd and their teammates when they exited the game.
SOCCER

