MIAA Seeding: Frontier boys soccer earns high seed in Div. 4

The Eagles are riding a wave of momentum as they prepare for the Class 2 District 4 tournament next week. After being unranked in the Missouri Soccer Power Rankings for much of the season, SBC moved into the #10 slot when the latest rankings were released on Oct. 18. The team also concluded its regular season by adding two more victories to the win column during home matches last week. On Tuesday, the Sacred Heart Gremlins (12-6-2) traveled from Sedalia to battle SBC. It was senior night for a trio Eagles, and Gavin Blackburn, Jack McCluskey, and Paxton Demsich were honored after the match. SBC controlled play for the majority of the opening half of the game. At the 22-minute mark, Andrew Pridemore was fouled just inside the box, which resulted in a Mason Ahern PK shot and score. With five minutes remaining before the half, SBC took a 2-0 lead when Blackburn launched a free kick from near midfield. The ball entered the box and was deflected to Ahern, who made sure his one-touch shot from close range found the net. The second half of play was much more balanced between the two teams. The Gremlins got on the scoreboard with a fluke-goal in the 48th minute off a corner kick that goalkeeper Aidan Bukowsky had two hands on, but couldn’t contain. SBC kept attacking, and McCluskey recorded a senior-night goal when the Sacred Heart back line misplayed the ball. The senior forward got to the ball in the box just as the Gremlin keeper dove for it, but McCluskey maneuvered the ball around him and scored to make the final tally 3-1. The two-goal lead allowed multiple younger players to get into the game in the closing minutes, and all three seniors received applause from the crowd and their teammates when they exited the game.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO