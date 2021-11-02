CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data

By The Associated Press
cbs19news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete faceprints of more than 1 billion people. The unexpected announcement, delivered...

www.cbs19news.com

IBTimes

Teens Are Dropping Facebook And Its Employees Can't Explain Why

Documents turned over to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by former Facebook employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen reveal that Facebook usage is on the decline amongst young people, particularly teenagers. Haugen alleges, among other things, that the company was not honest with advertisers and investors about its problem securing young users.
TheConversationAU

Students are told not to use Wikipedia for research. But it's a trustworthy source

At the start of each university year, we ask first-year students a question: how many have been told by their secondary teachers not to use Wikipedia? Without fail, nearly every hand shoots up. Wikipedia offers free and reliable information instantly. So why do teachers almost universally distrust it? Wikipedia has community-enforced policies on neutrality, reliability and notability. This means all information “must be presented accurately and without bias”; sources must come from a third party; and a Wikipedia article is notable and should be created if there has been “third-party coverage of the topic in reliable sources”. Wikipedia is free, non-profit,...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

Internet sleuths have been unable to decide what a “black hole” visible on Google Maps is, after it was first revealed by a Reddit user.The black hole, which has three sides, was shared on Reddit last week by Kokoblocks who wrote: “what the F*** this looks nothing like an island”. Redditors went on to discuss whether or not the black hole was in fact an island, a portal to another world or a secret military base. Many searched Google Maps to find the black hole, which eventually turned out to be an atoll belonging to the Republic of Kirabiti,...
SOFTWARE
theeastcountygazette.com

COVID-19: Unvaccinated People Expected To Be Reinfected Again with Coronavirus Every 16-17 Months

New analysis shows that people who are not vaccinated could get a new vaccine every 16 months on average. A recent study at the Yale School of Public Health in Connecticut, US, found that natural immunity to viruses lasts for a long time. The study looked at people who were close relatives of the virus that causes COVID-19. It showed that unvaccinated individuals may be immune to infection for a long time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL

How Tyson Foods Got 60,500 Workers to Get the Coronavirus Vaccine Quickly

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — When Tyson, one of the world’s largest meatpacking companies, announced in early August that all of its 120,000 workers would need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or lose their jobs, Diana Eike was angry. Eike, an administrative coordinator at the company, had resisted the vaccine, and not for religious or political reasons like many others here in her home state.
AGRICULTURE
WEKU

A doctor spread COVID misinformation and renewed her license with a mouse click

For much of the pandemic, Dr. Lee Merritt has appeared on talk shows and in lecture halls to spread false information about COVID-19. Among her claims: that the SARS-CoV2 virus is a genetically engineered bioweapon (the U.S. intelligence community says it's not). And that vaccination dramatically increases the risk of death from COVID (data show an enormous drop in risk for those who take the vaccine). The entire pandemic, she says in public lectures, is a vast global conspiracy to exert social control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tctmd.com

Myocarditis After COVID-19 Vaccine: Data ‘Reassure’ More and More

ORLANDO, FL—The occurrence of acute myocarditis after receipt of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine is reassuringly rare, according to a review of recent studies provided to attendees of TCT 2021. An expert panel, discussing the data today, concluded not only that the findings are strikingly consistent, but also that they might...
SCIENCE
Sourcing Journal

Keer America Delivers Superb US Quality Yarns and Customer Service

Today, Keer America’s manufacturing plants are capable of producing 1,000,000 pounds of 100 percent U.S. cotton yarn per week, including KPOE, Combed and Carded Ring-Spun and Amsler yarns. They also plan to add two new independent production facilities on their 165-acre property in Indian Land, South Carolina. Facilities that ill create at least 500 American jobs. Keer America entered the U.S. textile industry market in 2013. In 2015, they began their ﬁrst Open End production of high-quality yarns using 100 percent U.S. cotton. Soon after, in 2018, Keer America expanded productions and launched a new state-of-the-art ring spinning operation. By joining...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Companies That Changed Their Names After Scandals

Social networking giant Facebook became the latest powerful company to change its name amid scandal. According to critics, the Facebook brand has become toxic. Facebook is not the only company to rebrand. Over the last few decades, several of the nation’s largest companies had given up their highly-recognizable name as a result of a public […]
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bullguard premium protection review: A VPN and secure browser service for a fair price

Having been around since 2002, Bullguard joined Avira as part of Norton Lifelock this year, but is still being sold as a separate product. For your annual subscription you get a very broad suite of antivirus and security tools, plus PC tune-up and parental controls too.Like every other antivirus provider except Avira, the first year’s subscription is charged at half the renewal rate. A subscription that covers ten devices is generous, however, and boosting it to two years of coverage also saves you money, making it one of the more cost-effective products on the market.Bullguard has cheaper products too. Drop...
COMPUTERS
cbs19news

Businesses pledge money to help expand broadband access

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new collective pledge will help fund broadband access expansion in underserved locations across Virginia. Governor Ralph Northam announced the pledge of more than $1.5 million from the Cameron Foundation, Dominion Energy, Facebook and Primis Bank on Thursday. According to a release, this funding will...
ECONOMY

