ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), military spouses and veterans are often hit the hardest by employment scams. Henry County resident and retired military wife Susan Thompson responded to an email about an administrative assistant job. It sounded lucrative, until they asked for her bank account information over the phone, claiming it was required to set up direct deposit. Fortunately, she didn’t provide it, but thousands do, not realizing they’ve been scammed until the scammers steal their hard-earned dollars. Thompson says she’s received countless other calls and texts that sounded too good to be...

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO