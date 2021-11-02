Sky and Kick It Out partnering for new equality and inclusion award at SJA British Sports Awards

The public is invited to attend the United States Sports Academy’s annual Awards of Sport program with the awarding of an honorary doctorate and unveiling of a work of sport art on its Daphne campus on November 11 beginning at 6 p.m. The academy will recognize sport corruption investigator, clean sport campaigner, attorney and sport law professor Dr. Richard McLaren, who will receive the institution’s 2021 honorary doctorate during the program. In addition, the academy will welcome its 2021 Sport Artists of the Year to campus. Sports painter Brian Fox and sculptor Sergey Eylanbekov will be on hand to receive the Sport Artist of the Year – Zhenliang He Culture Awards during the program. A reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres will follow. There is no cost to attend, but those interested are encouraged to RSVP at 251-626-3303 or email.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO