CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tokyo, JP

Childhood exercise is associated with cognitive control in later life, study finds

By Mane Kara-Yakoubian
PsyPost
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a study published in NeuroImage, childhood exercise prior to entering junior high school predicts better response inhibition in later life. This association is moderated by changes in neuronal activity – including increased cortical thickness and efficiency, as well as strengthened inter-hemispheric connectivity. Inhibitory control is a component...

www.psypost.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation UK

Sleeping longer than 6.5 hours a night associated with cognitive decline according to research – what’s really going on here?

A good night’s sleep is important for many reasons. It helps our body repair itself and function as it should, and is linked to better mental health and lower risk of many health conditions – including heart disease and diabetes. It’s also been shown that not getting enough sleep is linked to cognitive decline and conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Almost 1 in 4 People with COVID-19 Have Cognitive Effects Later

A new study published in JAMA Friday found that of participants who recovered from COVID-19 had cognitive effects. People who were hospitalized with COVID-19 were more likely to develop cognitive effects. The researchers also noted that previous research found that older adults are more susceptible to cognitive impairment after being...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Large Study Finds Poor Sleep Quality Associated With Mental Illness

This is the first large-scale transdiagnostic study of objectively measured sleep and mental health. Individuals with a mental illness are more likely to have poor quality of sleep than the general population, according to a study published in PLOS Medicine.1. The researchers aimed to analyze the association of accelerometer-derived sleep...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Studying a second language boosts cognitive function

Learning a second language is an effective and enjoyable way to improve brain health, reports a new study that was jointly conducted by Baycrest and York University. Researchers found that older adults who studied Spanish showed similar improvements in certain critical cognitive skills as did those who engaged in brain training activities that targeted those skills. These results are remarkable given that brain training focuses specifically on improving these aspects of cognition, while language learning does not. As well, those who learned Spanish reported greater enjoyment than those who engaged in brain training.
DEMENTIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Science#Adolescence#Brain Health#Cognitive Ability#Childhood#Neuroimage
neurology.org

Effect of Cognitive Reserve on the Association of Vascular Brain Injury With Cognition

Methods Cross-sectional data were analyzed from 2 harmonized studies: the Canadian Alliance for Healthy Hearts and Healthy Minds (CAHHM) and the Prospective Urban and Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study. Markers of cognitive reserve were education, involvement in social activities, marital status, height, and leisure physical activity, which were combined into a composite score. Vascular brain injury was defined as nonlacunar brain infarcts or high white matter hyperintensity (WMH) burden on MRI. Cognition was assessed using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment Tool (MoCA) and the Digit Symbol Substitution Test (DSST).
HEALTH
wnctimes.com

Psychiatric disorders in teenage years associated with social exclusion in later life

Science Daily -- Date: October 8, 2021 Source: University of Turku. Adolescents who had received a mental health disorder diagnosis were often excluded from the labor market and education as young adults. This particularly applied to adolescents who had been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder or psychosis. The results were found out in a birth cohort study of people born in Finland in 1987.
MENTAL HEALTH
Hep

Curing Hepatitis C Improves Cognitive Function and Quality of Life

Successful treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV) led to improvement in cognitive function in people with and without liver cirrhosis, according to study results published in the European Journal of Neurology. “These data indicate that HCV-associated cognitive impairment may be a reversible component of cognitive decline and may constitute an...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
albuquerqueexpress.com

Study finds long COVID can negatively impact physical, cognitive function, employment, quality of life

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): According to a new Mount Sinai study, patients experiencing post-acute COVID syndrome (PACS, also known as "long COVID") may have symptoms for at least 12 months after initial COVID-19 infection, significantly and negatively impacting their cognition, ability to work, participation in physical activity, interaction with others, and overall quality of life.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Exercise May Help Reduce Alcohol Cravings, New Study Finds

Looking for ways to stave off your craving for alcohol? A short exercise may help reduce these cravings and even improve mood, a new study has found. Craving for alcohol is a "vital contributor" to alcohol misuse, the researchers of a study, published in the journal Addictive Behaviors, said. However, there are only a few interventions that specifically target them.
FITNESS
Medical News Today

Western diet linked to cognitive decline and neurodegeneration in mouse study

Researchers examine the role of a Western diet in cognitive decline and neurodegenerative issues in mice. Previous research has shown a connection between poor diet and obesity and Alzheimer’s disease. The new research in rodents may point to a mechanism behind this, which scientists could use to develop potential therapies...
FITNESS
aappublications.org

Exercise Intervention for Academic Achievement Among Children: A Randomized Controlled Trial

METHODS We conducted a population-based cluster randomized controlled trial among 2301 fourth-grade students from 10 of 11 public primary schools in 1 district of Ulaanbaatar between February and December 2018. Schools were allocated to an intervention or control group with 5 schools each by using urban and mixed residential area stratified block randomization. The intervention group received a 3-minute high-intensity interval exercise program that included jumps, squats, and various steps implemented twice weekly over 10 weeks for 10 to 25 minutes per session. The control group received the usual physical education class. The primary outcome was academic achievement assessed by scores on the national examination. A linear mixed-effects model was applied. The difference between preintervention and post intervention was compared by least-squares means, estimated on the basis of the interaction of group, measurement time point, and school location. Only 1 statistician, responsible for the analysis, was blinded.
FITNESS
PsyPost

Mindful employees are more likely to experience self-control depletion as a result of “surface acting” at work

Mindfulness in the workplace has both positive and negative consequences, according to a study published in the Journal of Applied Psychology. The researchers found that employees with greater mindfulness were less likely to engage in surface acting on the job, but more likely to experience self-control depletion when they did. This loss of self-control was negatively associated with job performance.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study links gene to cognitive resilience in the elderly

Many people develop Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia as they get older. However, others remain sharp well into old age, even if their brains show underlying signs of neurodegeneration. Among these cognitively resilient people, researchers have identified education level and amount of time spent on intellectually stimulating activities as...
SCIENCE
nutraingredients-usa.com

Matcha boosts cognition in healthy young subjects, study shows

A new study shows a special form of matcha, a type of green tea ingredient, enhanced cognition and reaction times in healthy young adults. The recent study was done with ‘ceremonial grade’ matcha, which is a type of green tea powder made from whole dried leaves. The contents of the whole leaf are consumed in the beverage, as opposed to the steeped version more commonly consumed in which the leaves, and some of their constituents, are discarded.
HEALTH
UPI News

Survivors of childhood cancer at higher risk for suicide, study finds

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Long-term survivors of childhood cancer are at higher risk for suicide compared with the general public, a study published Monday by the journal Cancer found. However, their risk for suicide remains low, the researchers said. Among nearly 50,000 people in the United States who survived cancer...
CANCER
theavtimes.com

UCLA study shows women who breastfeed perform better on cognitive tests

Women over age 50 who breastfed their babies performed better on cognitive tests than women who never breastfed, according to a study led by researchers at UCLA Health. “While many studies have found that breastfeeding improves a child’s long-term health and well-being, our study is one of very few that has looked at the long-term health effects for women who had breastfed their babies,” Molly Fox, lead author of the study and an assistant professor in the UCLA Department of Anthropology and the Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences, said in a statement. “Our findings, which show superior cognitive performance among women over 50 who had breastfed, suggest that breastfeeding may be ‘neuroprotective’ later in life.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Children with mental health problems at increased risk for mental disorders as adults

Children with mental health problems were at increased risk of developing a mental disorder as an adult, a new systematic review has found. The research led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and published in Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews, found prevention and early intervention should be targeted at primary school age children and those who are experiencing symptoms rather than waiting for a diagnosis.
KIDS
Corbin Times Tribune

Cardiovascular endurance exercises are better than weightlifting and other resistance exercise for improving health, study finds

Endurance exercises such as running or biking may be more beneficial to human health than resistance exercises such as weightlifting, says a Swedish study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology. Researchers from the Karolinska University Hospital and Linköping University examined how endurance and resistance training affected the activity of...
WORKOUTS
PsyPost

New study links COVID-19 lockdown to reduced brain metabolism

The social isolation and reduction in physical activity caused by COVID-19 lockdowns appear to have negatively impacted brain metabolism, according to new neuroimaging research from France. The study has been published in the scientific journal Human Brain Mapping. “I’m a physician, specializing in molecular neuroimaging, with a strong interest in...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy