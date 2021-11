Newcastle's new Saudi-led regime have finally appointed their first manager, with Eddie Howe having signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to take over at St James' Park. The 43-year-old had been out of a job since leaving Bournemouth following their relegation from the Premier League two seasons ago, but after talks progressed last week and he watched their draw at Brighton from the stands, Howe was officially confirmed in the post on Monday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO