It started with a meaty hug between two old friends and ended with one pulling seven knives from his back. Clearly Thomas Tuchel is no great believer in favours. We saw it with Chelsea’s butchering of Daniel Farke’s Norwich side on Saturday — and we continue to see it via the tough love he uses to drag better football from Callum Hudson-Odoi.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO