Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Bitcoin’s trajectory heading into November has certainly fallen short of expectations so far. While Bitcoin went north of $66k in late October, the past couple of weeks have not bared much fruit for the world’s largest altcoin. Its weekly ROI, at press time, sat at a bleak 1.7% as alts such as Solana, DOT and BNB continued to witness inflows.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO