CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Takes Top Spot in First CFP Rankings

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jUh5N_0ckhDkiH00

For the first time in program history, Georgia will be the number one team in not only the AP and Coaches Polls, but they are now also the number one team according to the College Football Playoff rankings. The rankings are created by the CFP Selection Committee, a group of people dedicated to ranking the best teams in college football and ultimately decide by season's end "who's in."

Georgia's took over as the number one team in both the AP and Coaches poll following Alabama's defeat to Texas A&M when the Tide went on the road to College Station and lost in a thrilling upset that saw Texas A&M make a game-winning field goal as regulation expired.

Georgia is one of the few undefeated teams remaining in college football and, so far, one of the only teams in the country with four wins over ranked opponents.

Georgia kicked off the season with the perceived marquee matchup with Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, the Bulldogs found a way to beat the now struggling Tigers without a single offensive touchdown. Christopher Smith's pick-six was the only touchdown scored in the victory by either side as Smith helped Georgia to a 10-3 victory.

Since then, Georgia's cruised to convincing ranked victories over Arkansas, Auburn, and Kentucky. Georgia's latest statement, 34-7 win over rival Florida, saw Georgia clinch the SEC East title with a 6-0 record within the conference and 8-0 overall.

Official CFP Rankings

1. Georgia (8-0)

2. Alabama (7-1)

3. Michigan State (8-0)

4. Oregon (7-1)

5. Ohio State (7-1)

6. Cincinnati (8-0)

7. Michigan (7-1)

8. Oklahoma (9-0)

9. Wake Forest (8-0)

10. Notre Dame (7-1)

You May Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments / 0

Related
DawgsDaily

Julian Humphrey Makes College Decision

Four-star Corner Back Julian Humphrey has committed to Georgia. Humphrey joins the 2022 recruiting class and comes to Georgia from Clear Lake High school in Houston, Texas. Humphrey at one time was committed to Georgia's arch-rival in the Florida Gators until he de-committed in late October. He was one of the top prospects for the Gators, and Jahmile Addae gains a huge win on the recruiting trail in Humphrey's Commitment.
HOUSTON, TX
DawgsDaily

WATCH: Georgia Hype Video: "The Climb Continues"

These two teams are nearly identical on the stat sheet offensively. While this outcome will likely take over four quarters, the first quarter will be a battle for both sides; Tennessee averages around 15 points in the first quarter of games this season, while Georgia is giving up 1.3 points a game in the first quarter. Georgia's defense could face its toughest test of the regular as the two sides do battle on homecoming for the Volunteers inside a tough environment for any road team.
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

Signing Day Preview: Names to Watch for Georgia Fans

Georgia's 2022 recruiting class is starting to really take form and shape as we are nearing early national signing day. Prior to early national signing day being enacted in 2017, players would wait until February to sign their National Letter of Intent to their future program, now 95% of Power 5 football programs will have the majority of their class signed, sealed, and delivered. With most of those players enrolling early at their respective schools.
NFL
DawgsDaily

Georgia’s Defense Has History on it’s Side

Georgia’s defense is far and away the best in the country through nine games. They have allowed a mere 5.7 points per game. The Dawgs defense so far this season has yet to give up more than 2 touchdowns in a game through the first nine contests. The only team...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
DawgsDaily

What Georgia is Getting in Julian Humphrey

Georgia Football's 2022 recruiting class just grew by one more, as Julian Humphrey announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. Humphrey was once committed to Florida prior to announcing he'd be stepping away from that commitment just days before the Bulldogs beat the Gators 34 to 7 in Jacksonville, Florida. Humphrey...
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

Reaction: Injuries Are Georgia's Biggest Opponent

Georgia lost yet another contributor to what looks to be a potentially season-ending injury on Thursday. Georgia is just days away from traveling to Knoxville, Tennessee, to take on the (5-4) Tennessee Volunteers inside a rowdy, homecoming game that is sure to see a packed crowd inside of Neyland Stadium.
NFL
DawgsDaily

Final Injury Report: Georgia-Tennessee

As Georgia prepares to travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, to take on the (5-4) Tennesee Volunteers, it's been another eventful week for Georgia, adding to the injury list. Georgia Football wide receiver Arian Smith suffered a potentially season-ending injury during practice on Wednesday, sources have confirmed. Smith is expected to have surgery on a broken leg ahead of the matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.
NFL
DawgsDaily

REPORT: College Football Considering "Alternate Playoff Model"

On Thursday, SI.com staff writer Ross Dellenger reported that college football commissioners have been discussing an alternate playoff model which would feature twelve teams. Reports surfaced earlier this year that schools officials were considering expanding to a twelve-team playoff. An agreement was reached to expand the playoff within the next few seasons, but it appears conference commissioners are campaigning for an even larger expansion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Cfp#American Football#Ap#Coaches Polls#Texas A M#College Station#Clemson#Sec#Ohio State#Notre Dame#Twitter#Faceboo
DawgsDaily

Keys to Stopping Tennessee

Georgia's defense is on a historic run right now. They are (9-0)and have allowed a mere 52 points all season against a slate of programs that have seen some offensive success this season outside of their matchups with Georgia. Though heading into Saturday, they might have their biggest test yet...
TENNESSEE STATE
DawgsDaily

Final Takeaways from Georgia-Missouri

In a week where playoff contenders struggled to get things going and win convincingly, Georgia proved that it's still the team to beat. From an inconsistent offensive line to explosive plays returning to the offense, and a potential exploit the Georgia defense, we provide you with our final takeaways. Offensive...
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Adam Anderson Charged With Rape

Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson has been charged with rape in Athens-Clarke County, according to reports. According to reports from Athens-Clarke County, Anderson "voluntarily surrendered" and has been arrested. Kirby Smart released the following comment regarding the incident when news broke a week ago about the report filed by the...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Debate: Should George Pickens Come Back?

"For the next three to four years, I'll be taking my talents to..." That's what every recruit in college football seemingly says nowadays prior to announcing where they will be playing their collegiate football. The key words there being three to four years. Gone are the days of assuming that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
DawgsDaily

Georgia Leaving a Wake of Destruction Behind Them

Georgia is (9-0) and the consensus No. 1 ranked football team in America. If you've watched them compete at any point over the 2021 season on Saturdays, it's clear they are a dominant football team. They've controlled every football game they have been in this season. Though the impact on...
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

Will Georgia Regress to College Football Mean?

The problem with a four-team playoff in college football is that you've got to have four good teams to compete in said playoff, and it's not a certainty that college football has four good teams. They know they have at least one really good team in Georgia. A team that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Smart Comments on Jordan Davis Heisman Candidacy

Head coach Kirby Smart is no stranger to Heisman trophy discussions. From dating back to his time at Alabama where he was a member of the coaching staff during not one, but two Heisman trophy campaigns with running backs Marc Ingram and Derrick Henry. Even now, as the head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart Comments on Broderick Jones' Dawgs Debut

Georgia has battled quite a bit of injury this season. Every position group has seen its numbers dwindle as players drop with different ailments. The offensive line group has been no different. Before the season even started, Warren Ericson broke his hand. On the first possession of the season, they...
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Progress Report: Georgia Run Game Struggles

How did Georgia's offense grade out in the 43-6 win over Missouri?. Both quarterbacks saw action against Missouri; ultimately, Stetson Bennett shined as the starter for Georgia. On Saturday, the Bulldogs' win over Missouri makes Georgia 6-0, with Stetson Bennett as the starter this season under center. Georgia's first offensive...
FOOTBALL
DawgsDaily

Grades: Defense Proves Dominance Yet Again

Georgia also saw some younger players on the second unit step up; freshman Jamon Dumas-Johnson finished with a sack and a tackle for a loss. At the same time, Robert Beal played in place of Adam Anderson and found a tackle for a loss. Secondary: A. There were no turnovers...
FOOTBALL
DawgsDaily

Stetson Bennett Named Semifinalist for Davey O'Brien Award

Georgia entered the 2021 season expecting to see an explosive and vertical offense under offensive coordinator Todd Monken. They've got it, as Georgia leads the SEC in yards per play, and leads the nation in offense efficiency according to footballoutsiders.com. Though they've gotten this explosive offense in a completely different...
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy