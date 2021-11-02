Georgia Takes Top Spot in First CFP Rankings

For the first time in program history, Georgia will be the number one team in not only the AP and Coaches Polls, but they are now also the number one team according to the College Football Playoff rankings. The rankings are created by the CFP Selection Committee, a group of people dedicated to ranking the best teams in college football and ultimately decide by season's end "who's in."

Georgia's took over as the number one team in both the AP and Coaches poll following Alabama's defeat to Texas A&M when the Tide went on the road to College Station and lost in a thrilling upset that saw Texas A&M make a game-winning field goal as regulation expired.

Georgia is one of the few undefeated teams remaining in college football and, so far, one of the only teams in the country with four wins over ranked opponents.

Georgia kicked off the season with the perceived marquee matchup with Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, the Bulldogs found a way to beat the now struggling Tigers without a single offensive touchdown. Christopher Smith's pick-six was the only touchdown scored in the victory by either side as Smith helped Georgia to a 10-3 victory.

Since then, Georgia's cruised to convincing ranked victories over Arkansas, Auburn, and Kentucky. Georgia's latest statement, 34-7 win over rival Florida, saw Georgia clinch the SEC East title with a 6-0 record within the conference and 8-0 overall.

Official CFP Rankings

1. Georgia (8-0)

2. Alabama (7-1)

3. Michigan State (8-0)

4. Oregon (7-1)

5. Ohio State (7-1)

6. Cincinnati (8-0)

7. Michigan (7-1)

8. Oklahoma (9-0)

9. Wake Forest (8-0)

10. Notre Dame (7-1)

