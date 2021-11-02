CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon County, SC

Crash slows traffic on Highway 9 in Dillon County

By Steve Roth
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – A Tuesday night crash has resulted in at least one injury and traffic delays along Highway 9 in Dillon County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is among the agencies responding to the crash in the Minturn area.

Neighbors report that traffic in the area was stopped around 7 p.m.

About 50 Duke Energy customers were without power at 7:30 p.m. The company’s website said 10:30 p.m. was the estimated time of restoration.

News13 reached out to troopers around 6:30 p.m. for more information. We have not received a call back as of 10 p.m.

WBTW News13

No one injured in Loris structure fire

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) – No one was injured after a structure caught on fire Thursday afternoon, according to a post from Horry County Fire Rescue. Firefighters responded at about 1 p.m. to the 1800 block of Salem Circle in Loris. The fire was under control within an hour and will remain under investigation.
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Bean

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 6-7 is Bean, a 2-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society. Bean is a vocal kitten that was rescued from a car engine, a humane society spokesman woman said. Bean and many other animals are available for adoption at […]
CONWAY, SC
