November 2021 Horoscopes: Destiny Exists

November is a bit dramatic in its own right: It's the opening act for the big show that is the holiday season. This year, however, the universe is bringing its fair share of drama, too, with a lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 19 kicking off the final eclipse season of the year. Known as celestial wild cards, eclipses bring surprise, change, and newness—and because "they cast a hue for weeks before and after their occurrence, the whole of the month could feel eclipse-y," says astrologer Stephanie Gailing, author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care. Paired with a handful of other celestial transits, this upcoming eclipse will play a part in determining the best day in November, astrologically, for each zodiac sign.
