Cell to Singularity Evolving from Early Access

How many guns is too many kinds of guns? Hundreds, thousands, lots? The answer, of course, is that there’s no such thing, and that if a device can accelerate a projectile to ridiculous speeds then it’s always welcome in the arsenal. Rifles, shotguns, machine guns, bazookas, lasers, grenade launchers, and why not a trebuchet as well if you can just figure out how to carry it around? More kinds of guns is always better, and Endless Firepower knows this. The robot invasion has begun (robots don’t need air, water, or vegetation and would be just as happy on Mars as Earth, but lets ignore that for now) and only a well-equipped fighter has the necessary tools to stand up against the AI uprising.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO