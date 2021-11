McKinney ISD has partnered with GeneIQ to provide free COVID-19 testing to students and staff. The district opened the drive-thru site on Oct. 25 at the north end of the MISD stadium parking lot. It is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours are subject to change depending on use of the site, the district said in an email.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO