Revolutionary Electric Catamarans

By Rahul Kalvapalle
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish company Green City Ferries AB has partnered up with zero-emissions energy solutions firm Echandia as well as New Zealand-based Teknicraft and Italian company Studio Sculli to develop the Beluga24,...

TrendHunter.com

QR-Based Construction Machinery Apps

Yanmar Construction Equipment, a Japanese company that specializes in developing, building and distributing small machines for the construction industry, has launched a brand new construction machinery app that is designed to make it easier than ever for companies and individuals deploying Yanmar machines to go about accessing technical specifications of their machines.
CBS Miami

Vision Marine Creates Electric Engine Many Say Is The ‘Tesla’ Of Boating World

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It’s the future of boating, says Vision Marine, a Canadian-based company that has created an engine many are calling the Tesla of boating. It’s the world’s most powerful electric motor, explains CEO Alex Mongeon. “It’s made for any boats. It’s more like a Tesla of the sea,” said Mongeon. “ We’re not doing any gas emissions.  It’s quiet and faster than any standard outboard engine  and the maintenance is reduced by 90%.” He continued, “Since it’s a zero emission engine, there are no fossil fuels being burned and nothing gets into the water. Vision Marine has partnered with McLaren Engineering, a...
#Catamaran#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Ferries#Pollution#Engineering#Swedish#Green City Ferries Ab#Echandia#Teknicraft#Italian#Studio Sculli
parabolicarc.com

AFRL, Industry Launch Revolutionary Spacecraft Technology

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AFNS) — The Air Force Research Laboratory has partnered with ThermAvant Technologies and Maxar Technologies to develop and deploy the next generation of spacecraft thermal control technology. The groundbreaking technology, Oscillating Heat Pipes (OHPs), provides lightweight and highly-efficient temperature control on higher-power, yet smaller spacecraft....
The Independent

Engineers say they have found a new way to create fuel ‘out of thin air’

Scientists say they have created a new system that can create fuel out of sunlight and air.The new system is notable because it can work under field conditions, rather than in the specialised and specific conditions of a laboratory.Eventually, it could be used to create carbon-neutral fuels for things like aviation and shipping – but significant amounts of development and upscaling would be required first, the engineers behind the discovery note.The system is part of a broader attempt to built new processes that could help reduce the 8 per cent of humanity’s carbon dioxide emissions that come from flying...
Cosmos

The wonder crystal that’s set to transform solar-generated electricity.

The technology of perovskite solar cells might be young, but predictions are that it’s almost ready to bust out of the lab and revolutionise the photovoltaic industry. Just 12 years after the first research into the use of perovskite in solar cells, the International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaic – a projection of technologies published by the German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA) using data from photovoltaic experts – has forecast that the material will be in commercial use in photovoltaic cells by 2025.
TrendHunter.com

Virtual Car Concepts

Porsche is introducing a brand-new concept called Porsche Digital Twin that matches physical cars with a virtual copy, so that an algorithm can predict when maintenance will be needed on that specific model. This concept is set to help drivers better identify when their real-world vehicle needs service based on their driving style and other factors.
techeblog.com

Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Utilizes High-Temperature Superconductors

In Matt Ferrell’s latest Undecided episode he explores why a recent nuclear fusion breakthrough actually matters, as until know, these experiments required more energy than they produced. The net power output is measured using a metric denoted as Q, and in this breakthrough, researchers claim they can use high-temperature superconductors to build a fully-functional fusion powerplant generating a Q above 10. Read more for a video and additional information.
The Independent

Flights’ global warming footprint at least twice as large as carbon footprint

The global warming footprint of flights is twice as big as their carbon footprint, according to a new study.While air travel accounts for 2.4 per cent of global CO2 emissions annually, aviation has contributed approximately 4 per cent to human-induced global warming to date, Oxford University researchers have found.This is due to the warming effects caused by other chemicals released during flights, including nitrogen oxides, water vapour and tiny particles, which alter the atmosphere around them.“For aviation, looking at carbon emissions alone is insufficient due to the other emissions and chemical interactions that aeroplanes cause in the atmosphere,” said one...
TrendHunter.com

Scalable EV Charging Stations

The conceptual E-Pit Ultra Fast Charging Station has been designed by Citrus Design for the Hyundai Motor Group as a futuristic rendering of what electric vehicle charging stations could look like in the near future. The station features a futuristic design that is human-centered for easy patron use and designed...
TrendHunter.com

Network-Forging Nautical Apps

Navionics, an Italy-based company that offers electronic charts and cartographic information of rivers, lakes and marine bodies to boaters, has launched an updating boating app that provides a truly splendid and unmatched array of navigation, weather and routing apps to allow for more safe and enjoyable boating. One of the...
plasticstoday.com

Honeywell Launches ‘Revolutionary’ Plastics Recycling Technology

Honeywell today announced the commercialization of what it calls a “revolutionary process” that will advance the circular economy by expanding the types of plastics that can be recycled. It will use the recycled materials to produce feedstock to make recycled plastics with a smaller carbon footprint. Honeywell said that its...
boatinternational.com

Construction update on first 23.3m McConaghy MC75 sailing catamaran

Builder McConaghy Boats has given a construction update on the first hull in its 23.3 metre MC75 sailing catamaran series. The hull has now been released from the mould while construction on the interior furniture is also underway. It comes after the yard commenced construction on the 23.9 metre MC82p...
Interesting Engineering

Panasonic's New Battery Cell Has 6 Times the Power Capacity and 5 Times the Speed

Electronics giant Panasonic has provided an update on the new 4680 battery cell it is developing for Tesla, via an interview with Nikkei Asia. The form factor for the 4680-type battery cell was first revealed at Tesla's Battery Day event in September last year. During that event, Tesla claimed the 4680-type battery will provide five times more energy and six times more power capacity. The battery cell is powered by a new anode that uses a new silicon.
Sourcing Journal

On Running Goes Oil-Free, Adidas ‘Strong’ in ESG

As sustainable materials continue to see rising demand, On Running and Adidas are staying ahead of the pack. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TrendHunter.com

Next-Gen Single-Board Computers

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has well and truly embraced the next generation of compact project boards with the launch of the Pi Zero 2 W, an innovative single-board computer that maintains the diminutive stature of its predecessor, the Pi Zero, whilst integrating futuristic features. The Pi Zero 2 W manages...
TrendHunter.com

Circular Plastic Chairs

REX is a novel recycled plastic chair created by Dutch furniture brand Circuform and it's described as a "deposit chair" that can be returned to the manufacturer after extended use for a partial refund. REX chairs are made from recycled plastic that comes from commonly used items like fishing nets, toothbrushes, office chair pieces and other industrial waste.
TrendHunter.com

Avatar Fashion Metaverses

The ICON: Avatar Fashion Metaverse, now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, is the very first metaverse that uses Epik Prime’s technology to allow gamers to produce NFTs from the virtual game assets they create in-game. This new venture from Ready Games shares a mobile-first experience that lets gamers participate in the virtual goods economy.
