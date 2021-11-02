Revolutionary Electric Catamarans

The global warming footprint of flights is twice as big as their carbon footprint, according to a new study.While air travel accounts for 2.4 per cent of global CO2 emissions annually, aviation has contributed approximately 4 per cent to human-induced global warming to date, Oxford University researchers have found.This is due to the warming effects caused by other chemicals released during flights, including nitrogen oxides, water vapour and tiny particles, which alter the atmosphere around them.“For aviation, looking at carbon emissions alone is insufficient due to the other emissions and chemical interactions that aeroplanes cause in the atmosphere,” said one...
Comments / 0