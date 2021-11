The Sobeys Flexstore is being opened by the Canada-based grocery store chain as a modular, flexible new take on the classic design of supermarkets. The new store is located in Orangeville, Ontario where it is fitted with fixtures that can be easily changed according to varying needs throughout the operating hours. This is thanks to the help of Interstore | Schweitzer who helped the brand to debut its line of modular, flexible fixtures for the first time in North America.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 1 DAY AGO