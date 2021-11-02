Cabin Or Mansion? Here Is What Kind Of House You Can Buy For $500K In Wyoming

This 45' x 70' property has lots of possibilities, and is ready for a new owner to personalize! There is a 10 ft wrap-around porch already poured in the front with a circle drive startedc as well as a large 45' X 110' driveway built in the back. Garage doors in the rear of the building 12x14 Insulated CHI doors, along with a 10x10 Carriage house foam-insulated door along the driveway to the west. All the windows and doors are purchased with entry on all sides of the home and LARGE windows for plenty of light for the front side of the house. The garage is 3 car/toy space that is 45' X 35' space with 24 ft clearance to the center. Plenty of space for boats or a camper. Gutters are inside the barn, regular materials, plywood, electrical cords, etc. 400 amp service on two boxes, set up for lighting all around. The entire backyard can be lit up at night as well as lights are ran overhead to go over the large doors on the north wall. The living space is 3/4 bedroom 3 bathroom. Large 35ft Master suite. Big walk-in closet, door available with the space for a balcony. (Porch plans can be included) Jack and Jill bed/bath on the West wall upstairs allowing for a loft above the bathroom connecting with a small secret door. There is an office above the small 10x10 door as well as an indoor balcony overlooking the garage/barn. In-floor heating is installed and the main trunk line for the plumbing is run as well as the water main ran out past the concrete sidewalk. This is set up for a business/home or a great place to start a family and enjoy a large backyard on .95 acres. The lot is 200 x 200. Endless materials inside.

MATTOON, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO