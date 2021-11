The New Zealand dollar has bounced back in Wednesday trading, after tumbling 0.98% on Tuesday. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7137, up 0.42% on the day. The New Zealand dollar managed to recover some of Tuesday’s losses after a better than expected employment report for Q3. Employment change jumped 4.2% y/y, crushing the consensus of around 2.7%. As well, the unemployment rate dropped to a sizzling 3.4%, down from 4.0%, and even the participation rate edged higher. What’s there not to like? The markets were pleased and the New Zealand dollar has recovered about half of its 1% slide on Tuesday.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO