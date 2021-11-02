Silver Price Analysis: 50-DMA probes XAG/USD bears on the way to $22.80

Long term view:- In the daily chart time interval, we can see the price is near the resistance. The bulls are trying their best to push the price up, but the bears are winning by pushing the price down. Let’s look at the technical indicator to see if the price will break the resistance or not?. Firstly, we can see the MACD, which is showing green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line, but the MACD line may cross the signal line because the MACD line is very close to each other. In addition to that, the RSI is in the Neutral zone near 52.95, and the RSI line is pointing towards the oversold zone of 30, which means the bears are winning the fight against the bulls. Lastly, we can see the Moving average as the 20MA is above the 50MA, but both the 20MA and 50MA are below the 100MA, which is a bearish sign.

