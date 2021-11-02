Cheesy Habanero Rice Burgers

Fried rice is very versatile—you can use any vegetables that are in season and turn them into a delicious dish in no time. Today, I’m sharing a fried rice that uses kabocha, perfect for my favorite season, fall. Adding squash to fried rice lends a lovely sweetness to this savory dish without much seasoning. Pan-frying the kabocha until slightly charred locks in its moisture and also makes tossing the rice much easier. When cooking, look for “dancing” grains, when some rice starts to jump up from the hot pan—this means it’s ready. Rice is a staple food in my household and, with one look at my pantry, I can spot several types, like brown, sweet, sushi, basmati, and jasmine. These are my favorite grains to use depending on the dishes I’m making. I chose long-grain today because it’s usually drier when fried, which complements the softness of the kabocha.
