Cycling

Rally Cycling adds developing talents Kaia Schmid and Makayla MacPherson

By Cyclingnews
 4 days ago
Rally Cycling has added two strong developing talents to its women’s squad for 2022 and 2023, signing 18-year-old Americans Kaia Schmid and Makayla MacPherson. The pair, who are...

Cyclingnews

Junior women allowed to race elite Cyclo-cross World Cup races

Junior women cyclo-cross riders are now permitted to enter elite races in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup after a recent change in regulations. An amendment to article 5.1.003 now means that junior riders may enter the elite race at World Cup events where there is not a separate junior race. Where there is a separate race, junior women are not permitted to enter the elite race.
SPORTS
WVNews

Davis & Elkins College adds cycling teams to athletic lineup

ELKINS, W.Va. — Davis & Elkins College announced Tuesday the addition of cycling to its intercollegiate sports offerings for the 2022-2023 academic year. The addition of men’s and women’s teams will grow the Senators’ department to a total of 26 teams and will be the only varsity-level cycling program in West Virginia.
ELKINS, WV
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

