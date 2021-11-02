CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

The first results from Virginia are in. Steve Kornacki breaks them down.

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Kornakci breaks down the first results in...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 27

Guest
3d ago

How about these politicians change some of these laws that effect every voter. Paying taxes on your home that you suppose to own. Paying taxes on a generator concrete foundation. Paying taxes on a porch that is attached to your home. Paying taxes on a car garage. The list is long. So what you getting for your vote?

Reply
4
Roddeh Steanger
4d ago

The good news is the turnout was much lower than presidential elections ... the bad news is it has always generally been lower ... so while the state will likely remain blue for POTUS elections it spells trouble for midterms

Reply
4
Related
The Associated Press

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
CBS News

House passes $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

After months of deliberation, House Democrats passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill just before midnight Friday. President Biden lauded the passage of the bill, calling it "transformative." Christina Ruffini has more.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Fuel tanker explodes, killing dozens in Sierra Leone

A fuel tanker exploded following a collision with another truck in Sierra Leone on Friday, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 100 others. Deputy Health Minister Amara Jambai told Reuters that at least 99 people had died and many more were seeking treatment across the country’s capital city.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe

Comments / 0

Community Policy