CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Orange County's COVID-19 Weekly Averages Increase

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HoaIi_0ckh2N6U00
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - Orange County's weekly averages for COVID-19 cases and positivity rates ticked up after several weeks of gradual decline, according to data released today by the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The county's weekly COVID case rate per 100,000 residents, which is released on Tuesdays, increased from 6 to 7.2, while the test-positivity rate ticked up from 2.3% to 2.5%. The county's Health Equity Quartile positivity\ rate -- which measures progress in low-income communities -- inched up from 2.3% to 2.4%.

Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus decreased from 199 on Monday to 197, with the number of intensive care unit patients decreasing from 53 to 47.

The county has 23.1% of its intensive care unit beds available and 69% of its ventilators.

The county also reported 169 more infections Tuesday, raising the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 305,788. Two more fatalities logged Tuesday hiked the death toll to 5,602.

The hospitalization numbers being reported reflect patients who are primarily being treated for COVID-19, according to Deputy County Health Officer Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong. Previously, many of those listed as COVID-19 patients just happened to have the virus but were in the hospital for some other reason and subjected to mandatory testing.

The county's exit from the Delta variant-fueled summer surge has been gradual, unlike previous surges, but experts do not know exactly why.

``We do realize that people are getting tired of wearing masks and there's waning immunity,'' Chinsio-Kwong said. ``... and still many are not vaccinated. We expect the case rates will remain the same or increase.''

An increase in testing could also be a factor in the rate of infections, she said.

``I think it's a combination of things,'' Chinsio-Kwong said.

The increase in testing could be attributed to physicians being advised to test for the flu and COVID-19 since there's not much difference in the symptoms other than the loss of taste or smell for those afflicted with the coronavirus, Chinsio-Kwong said.

The case rate among the unvaccinated has seen a marked increase, and a slight increase among the vaccinated has also been detected, according to the OCHCA.

The case rate per 100,000 unvaccinated residents was 14 on Oct. 16, but increased to 15.7 as of Oct. 23, the latest data available. For fully vaccinated residents it was 2.8 on Oct. 16, but 3.4 per 100,000 residents by Oct. 23.

Chinsio-Kwong, who is also a mother, made a passionate plea to parents last week to talk to their pediatricians about getting their children vaccinated when COVID-19 shots for kids ages 5 to 11 are approved by federal officials, which is expected this week.

``I get it that some parents are going to want to wait,'' she said Friday. ``But a lot of physicians (who are parents) are going to be first in line because we've seen the data. ... I know I'm going to be first in line to get my child vaccinated. This is a very safe vaccine.''

Chinsio-Kwong noted that the careful review of the vaccine's safety is why federal regulatory authorities have taken so long to approve the shot dosages for kids aged 5 to 11.

The threat of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, a COVID-related malady that can develop in youngsters infected with the virus, is ``very scary,'' the doctor said.

``We do know with COVID that some studies are showing that kids who have had COVID have higher rates of depression and anxiety or have more difficulty concentrating in school and have headaches,'' she said. ``And we really don't know how long that it affects that child -- if it goes into adulthood. I'd rather take the risk of any side effect of a vaccine over any of my kids getting COVID.''

Orange County officials are confident that health care providers and pharmacies can handle demand for child vaccines, Chinsio-Kwong said.

``We have a lot of providers to give that vaccine,'' she said, adding there are about 50 pediatric practices authorized for inoculations of COVID-19 vaccines as well as more than 100 pharmacies.

The two deaths logged Tuesday occurred in October, raising last month's death toll to 49.

September's death toll stands at 167, close behind August's death toll of 172.

In contrast, the death toll before the more contagious Delta variant- fueled surge was 29 in July, 19 for June, 26 for May, 46 for April, 200 for March, 615 for February, 1,585 for January -- the deadliest month of the pandemic -- and 977 for December, the next-deadliest.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 700 New Cases & 9 Deaths Reported Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 791 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased by .02% to 2.93%. Hospitalizations increased by 221to 530. Of those hospitalized, 391 adults are in acute care and 132 adults are in intensive care. One Child is in acute care and six children are in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS LA

LA County Reports 1,647 New Cases Of COVID-19, 25 More Deaths

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell slightly Saturday, declining from 664 to 660, according to the latest state figures. The number of those patients in intensive care was 161, up one from Friday. The latest hospitalization numbers come as county health officials reported 1,647 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional deaths associated with the virus, bringing to the county’s totals to 1,501,527 cases and 26,740 fatalities since the pandemic began. On Friday, officials once again stressed the safety and efficacy of the COVID vaccines. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
August, CA
Orange County, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
County
Orange County, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo Health Officials Launch “Playland” Themed Kids COVID Vaccination Site

SAN MATEO, Calif. (CBS SF) — Families across San Mateo County came to the San Mateo Events Center Saturday for their first chance to get children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated against COVID-19. The “Playland” theme provided a safe and friendly environment for 340 children to receive the vaccine with an appointment as county officials gear up to offer the clinic multiple days of the week. “I want to protect my children as well as those around them,” said Elaine Nagashima. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been going through this pandemic. They’ve sort of been the last group to...
SAN MATEO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,889,500 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 298,114 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,889,500 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Depression#Covid 19 Weekly Averages
Laramie Live

LCSD1 Sees 36.59% Weekly Increase in Student COVID-19 Cases

Laramie County School District 1 on Thursday reported a 36.59% weekly increase in student COVID-19 cases, marking a third-straight week in which cases have increased. "From Friday, Oct. 29 through Thursday, Nov. 4, as of 4 p.m., the district was notified 56 students and six staff members reported a positive COVID-19 test result," LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said in a news release.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Michael Loren

Undocumented Los Angeles residents are the largest percentage of population without health insurance

According to a study released by UC Berkeley, nearly 3.2 million California residents will be without health insurance in 2022. And more than one million of those without insurance are undocumented people living in the state. A large portion of these individuals are located in and around the Los Angeles area and this is an issue that deserves the attention of the city and its residents.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

New COVID vax mandates are taking effect. Here’s a breakdown

In LA County as of today, people must show proof of full vaccination when they enter a bar, nightclub or brewery. Within the City of LA starting November 8, people will have to show their vaccine cards at most public places, including restaurants, movie theaters, museums, gyms, and hair salons. On a national level, January 4, 2022 is the deadline for all U.S. companies with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workforces are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or can show a negative test once a week. KCRW gives an explainer of the different mandates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Vaccination Proof To Be Required In Businesses Across City And County Of LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Restaurants, cafes and other business owners were gearing up for the new vaccine verification rules that go into effect Thursday in Los Angeles County, along with vaccine verifications rules from the city of L.A. that go into effect next week as well. Customers hoping to enter bars, wineries, nightclubs, lounges, concert venues and sports arenas in L.A. County will now have to show proof of vaccination. Then, beginning on Monday, Nov. 8, a much more sweeping vaccination mandate will take effect in the city of L.A., where proof of full vaccination will be required to enter a long...
LOS ANGELES, CA
neusenews.com

Governor Cooper tours Pediatric office in Orange County to highlight eligibility for children 5-11 to receive COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. toured Chapel Hill Pediatrics and Adolescents, P.A. in Orange County to see their operations to vaccinate children ages 5-11. The pediatrician’s office will begin administering vaccines for children ages 5-11, following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization of a lower dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation that children ages 5–11 receive the vaccine.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy