CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

City of Pismo Beach offering childcare scholarships, grants

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XggS5_0ckh2LL200

The City of Pismo Beach is now offering grants and scholarships for childcare centers and local families.

The Pismo Beach Childcare Assistance Grant will provide residents with up to $2,000 scholarships for childcare payments. The monthly amount may vary based on need and duration of assistance.

The Childcare Expansion and/or Reopening Grant Program is available to pay the costs of certifications, regulatory requirements, or other physical improvements to reopen or expand childcare centers in the City of Pismo Beach.

A total of $50,000 is set aside for the two programs.

Families and childcare businesses have until November 19 to apply for the grants.

To apply for the Pismo Beach Childcare Grant, click here .

To apply for the Childcare Expansion and/or Reopening Grant Program, click here .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pismo Beach, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
City
Pismo Beach, CA
Pismo Beach, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KSBY News

KSBY News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy