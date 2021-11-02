Fryeburg Academy Field Hockey Playoffs 2021

Overtime was created for skilled, competitive field hockey teams like Northern York and East Pennsboro, especially when they go against each other in the postseason. In the end, it was Brynn Crouse Wednesday who broke the 2-2 tie at the John H Frederick Field. Northern took the District 3 round 1 game, defeating East Pennsboro 3-2, effectively knocking them out of the running for the Class 2A championship.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO