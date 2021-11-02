Fryeburg Academy Field Hockey Playoffs 2021

Emmaus High School’s field hockey team added another trophy to its collection last week. Easton’s performance, however, in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference tournament has the Red Rovers climbing the latest rankings. Southern Lehigh completed its unbeaten run through Colonial League competition in convincing style and is also perched near the...
Despite facing the No. 2 FCS team in the country in rival North Dakota State, No. 9 South Dakota State showed that it dared to go bold in attempting a red-zone trick play on fourth-and-1. Not only did the fake quarterback sneak work, it resulted in a touchdown and went...
Livingstone College and Johnson C. Smith are the two oldest HBCU football rivalries. But there was no winner in this contest.
The post Oldest HBCU rivalry game ends in brawl appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Last Thursday night was a special night, yet again, for the Emmaus High School field hockey team. The program honored its nine seniors in Alexis Kociban, Maddie Huffer, Abigail O’Donnell, Kyleigh Faust, Brooke Mancini, Jenna Villeneuve, Morgan Suppes, Tatyanna Lainez and Emily Buss. The Green Hornets then went out and...
In the five seasons Kaitlyn Connolly has coached the Colgan High field hockey program, her teams have consistently dominated the Cardinal District, winning the last four regular-season titles. But it’s been troubled waters outside of the district for the Sharks, who’ve never made it past the second round of the...
NEWINGTON – Newington field hockey fell for the third straight game in its 6-0 loss to Avon on Tuesday at Clem Lemire Field. Marissa Blaha led the Falcons with a hat trick while Lindsey Arigoni, Grace Ronzello and Kendall Neamtz also slotted goals for the visitors. “It was a tough...
The saying goes, “There’s no ‘I’ in team.”. While the Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley and Mechanicsburg field hockey teams each feature their own respective set of premier scorers, the bulk of the programs’ success channels through the oneness, synergy and chemistry the players share on the field. The Bubblers, Eagles...
SIDNEY- No. 2 ranked Sidney Warriors field hockey defeated the No. 7 ranked Marathon Olympians Thursday, Oct. 21, 6-0 at home for the opening round of the Section IV Class C …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
FiThe Villanova field hockey team lost both games on the road over the weekend, as it fell to Quinnipiac by a score of 5-4 in overtime and to Holy Cross, 3-2. With the losses, the Wildcats fell to 6-11 on the season, 1-5 in Big East play. Head coach Joanie...
Olivia Harrison registered 14 service points, two kills, one block and 15 assists as the seventh-seeded Monty Tech girls volleyball team opened the CMADA Division 3 Tournament with a 3-0 victory over 10th-seeded Assabet, Thursday, in Fitchburg. Skyla Pulver added one kill, four blocks and four digs for the Bulldogs...
.............................................................. » Sunday is Senior Day! The Blue Hens will honor five seniors before the game - Lizzie Gaebel, Grace Hoepfner, Ashley Iannuzzi, Sarah Iannuzzi and Grace Miller. » No. 23 Delaware (8-7) is coming off a 3-1 over William & Mary Sunday, clinching a spot in the 2021 CAA...
EWING, N.J. – Sophia Foschini recorded her first career hat trick as the No. 13 TCNJ field hockey team shut out Albright, 8-0, on a soggy Tuesday afternoon at the TCNJ Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex. Foschini scored two of her three goals in the first quarter. She put the...
Chloe Cuzzupe’s two goals and an assist lifted third-seeded Woodstown to a 5-1 victory over 14th-seeded Clayton in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 1 tournament in Woodstown. Alexis Lowry scored two goals for Woodstown (16-3), which pulled ahead with three second quarter goals and will host sixth-seeded...
On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Elizabethtown College women’s field hockey team faced off against Drew College at home. It was a total team effort from the Blue Jays to achieve a 2-0 shutout win over Drew on Senior Day. Senior Grace Hardy had a goal and an assist for Etown in the win.
After a first-round bye, the top seeded Yorktown Patriots routed the fifth-seeded Marshall Statesmen, 5-0, in a semifinal match of the Liberty District girls field hockey tournament last week. With that win, Yorktown (15-1) was scheduled to play the third-seeded Washington-Liberty Generals in the high-school championship match earlier this week.
JMU field hockey found itself in gridlock with No. 4 Louisville on Sunday after a scoreless game forced overtime. The Cardinals came out on top, securing a 1-0 win on JMU’s senior day. “I feel like we had tremendous effort,” head coach Christy Morgan said. “We just broke down fundamentally...
Overtime was created for skilled, competitive field hockey teams like Northern York and East Pennsboro, especially when they go against each other in the postseason. In the end, it was Brynn Crouse Wednesday who broke the 2-2 tie at the John H Frederick Field. Northern took the District 3 round 1 game, defeating East Pennsboro 3-2, effectively knocking them out of the running for the Class 2A championship.
DEERFIELD — Like she’s done thousands of times in her backyard since she was just a young field hockey player, Makena Valentine delivered. The Smith Academy senior buried the game-winning goal on a penalty stroke with just 6 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in regulation of Wednesday’s Western Mass. Class B semifinal against top-seeded Frontier. The tally held up despite a late flurry from the Redhawks, and the fourth-seeded Falcons punched their first championship-game ticket since winning the title in 2013 behind a 1-0 victory in a game played on the turf at Deerfield Academy.
WEST GOSHEN >> West Chester East is no stranger to the field hockey playoffs. They qualify for the district tournament on a fairly regular basis. Getting past that first hurdle, though, has been an entirely different story. For the Vikings’ seniors, victory in that first-round game has been elusive. West...
Comments / 0