CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Scowl announce East Coast shows

Punknews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScowl have announced a handful of East Coast shows for December. End It and Fixation will...

www.punknews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Punknews.org

Weakened Friends release “Tunnels”

Weakened Friends have released a new song. The song is called "Tunnels" and is off their upcoming album Quitter due out November 19 via Big Scary Monsters and Don Giovanni Records. Weakened Friends will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 and released Common Blah in 2018. Check out the song below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Dave Hause and The Mermaid announce 2022 North American tour dates

Dave Hause and The Mermaid have announced North American tour dates for spring 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 5. The band will be touring Europe and the UK in winter 2022. Dave Hause released Blood Harmony last month. Check out the dates below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Lawrence Arms announce 'War on X-Mas' shows

The Lawrence Arms have announced details for their War On X-Mas holiday shows. Direct Hit!, Evil Empire, Broadway Calls, Catbite, Elway, and The Muslims will be playing and a Sunday matinee has yet to be announced. The shows will take place December 9, 10, and 11 at the Chop Shop in Chicago, IL and a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours is required for entry into the venue. The Lawrence Arms released Skeleton Coast in 2020.
CHICAGO, IL
Punknews.org

Young Guv announces double album, releases video

Young Guv has announced that a double album, GUV III and GUV IV is on the way. The first album GUV III will be out March 11, 2022 via Run For Cover Records and Hand Drawn Dracula. GUV IV will be out later in 2022. A video for the first single "Lo Lo Lonely" has also been released. Young Guv will be touring the US with Narrow Head starting this month and released GUV 1 and GUV II in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comeback Kid
Punknews.org

Okilly Dokilly announce farewell tour

Arizona based Ned Flanders-themed metal ("Nedal") band Okilly Dokilly have announced their farewell US tour for 2022. The tour is called "Tourdilly Do '22" and Steaksauce Mustache will be playing support on all dates. The band also announced that they will be going on indefinite hiatus after the tour. A statement released by the band reads in part,
ROCK MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Offspring announce Canadian tour dates

The Offspring have announced Canadian tour dates for this winter. Simple Plan will be joining them on all dates. The Offspring released Let The Bad Times Roll earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Chisel release new video, announce UK tour dates

UK punks The Chisel have released a video for their new song "So Do I". The video was shot by Bobby Pook of Sumo Crucial Videography. The song is off their upcoming album Retaliation out November 26 via La Vida Es Un Mus Discos. The band have also announced UK tour dates for January 2022. The Chisel released their EP Enough Said earlier this year. Check out the video and dates below.
MUSIC
Surfline

Sub-Par Surf for the East Coast? La Nina Laughs.

Low pressure moves across Florida this weekend and strengthens; exits next week. N/NE swell peaks Sunday for Florida, early next week for Northeast U.S. NW/NNW swell tops out Wednesday-Thursday for Puerto Rico. La Nina conditions are known to result in mediocre surf during late fall. Not flat, just not significant....
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
News4Jax.com

NHC monitoring disturbance off East Coast

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a non-tropical area of low pressure off the East Coast with a low chance of development in coming days. “ A non-tropical low pressure system is expected to form off the east coast of the United States during the next couple of days. The frontal low will move generally north-northeastward through the middle of the week, and the system could bring rain and wind impacts to portions of the mid-Atlantic and northeast U.S. coast. Thereafter, the low could begin to acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics while it moves eastward away from the northeast U.S. coast through late this week. For more information, see products issued by your local National Weather Service office and High Seas Forecasts issued by the Ocean Prediction Center.
ENVIRONMENT
Fresno Bee

Satellite shows storm system hitting the West Coast

A powerful storm system was expected to bring upwards of 6 inches of rain and several feet of snow to parts of the US west coast on Sunday, October 24. Moisture drawn from the Pacific and transported on a Category 5 out of 5 “atmospheric river” resulted in several inches of rain falling in coastal areas of northern California on Sunday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
routesonline.com

Avelo Airlines Debuts East Coast Service

Avelo Airlines has launched its inaugural flights from Tweed-New Haven (HVN) in southern Connecticut, marking the carrier’s entry to the East Coast market. The US startup will connect the airport with six destinations in Florida, becoming the first airline to offer nonstop flights from HVN to the Sunshine State. Orlando...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Punknews.org

Blondie to release 12-inch single of “Yuletide Throwdown”

Blondie will release a 12-inch single for their new Christmas song "Yuletide Throwdown." That's out today in Europe via Capitol records, with Norht American distribution expected soon. The record includes the original track, a remix by Cut Chemist, and a radio version of the remix track. You can hear the original version below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Filthy Radicals sign to Stomp Records, announce new EP

The Filthy Radicals have signed to Stomp Records and announced a new EP called The Fine Line Between Real and Insane. It was mastered by Scott Middleton formerly of Cancer Bats and will be out November 26. The band have also released their first single "Scavenger". The Filthy Radicals released their Freedom 45 EP last month and released their album Cloak and Stagger in 2016. Check out the song and tracklist below.
MUSIC
bendsource.com

East Coast Bagels Come to Bend

Two Bendites originally from the East Coast have opened a New Jersey-style bagel cart in Bend. Mimi's Bagels is the creation of Frank Anello and Charlize Peters, who moved to Bend about four years ago and quickly found that they were missing the hand-rolled, boiled bagels that they'd grown up enjoying. Anello is a fourth-generation baker whose grandfather opened a pastry shop in Newark back in 1932.
BEND, OR
marthastewart.com

Do You Collect Vinyl Records? Here Are Five Albums That Our Expert Says Are Among the Most Rare and Valuable

Despite how convenient digital albums and music streaming services are, there's something undeniably special about vinyl records. And though they were once considered old-fashioned, records are now making a comeback, with current artists releasing their brand-new albums as vinyls in addition to digital mediums. That doesn't change the value of some vintage records, though. In fact, there are a number of older vinyls that now sell for staggering prices; knowing the value of certain records makes searching for them almost like a treasure hunt for music aficionados. From rock to hip hop, here are a few of the most valuable records out there—a few of which may surprise you.
MUSIC
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy