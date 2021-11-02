Scowl announce East Coast shows

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a non-tropical area of low pressure off the East Coast with a low chance of development in coming days. “ A non-tropical low pressure system is expected to form off the east coast of the United States during the next couple of days. The frontal low will move generally north-northeastward through the middle of the week, and the system could bring rain and wind impacts to portions of the mid-Atlantic and northeast U.S. coast. Thereafter, the low could begin to acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics while it moves eastward away from the northeast U.S. coast through late this week. For more information, see products issued by your local National Weather Service office and High Seas Forecasts issued by the Ocean Prediction Center.

