If you've never played Vampyr before or you want to play through the game again in a different way, now's one of the best times to do so. That's because Dontnod Entertainment announced this week that Vampyr has surprisingly gotten an update to perform better on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. Better graphics are the highlight of the update, according to the details shared by the developer, and the patch is ready now across all of the new platforms. On top of that, the game itself is currently on sale at a pretty hefty discount available across almost all of the platforms the game's playable on.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO