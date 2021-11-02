CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia election: Insight from Fox News Voter Analysis

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

Virginia Elections
Virginia Government
Fox News

Virginia election losses shake Al Sharpton; MSNBC host says progressives 'could lose it all'

MSNBC host Al Sharpton told the Washington Post results of Virginia's gubernatorial election indicate progressives may want to scale back their aggressive campaigning before completely alienating moderates and independents. Democrat Terry McAuliffe and his progressive supporters accused Republican Glenn Youngkin of using a "racist dog whistle" in his fight against...
Rolling Stone

Glenn Youngkin’s Campaign Surrogates Are Already Crying Fraud Ahead of Virginia’s Gubernatorial Election — So Is Trump

Glenn Youngkin has spent the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial election distancing himself from Donald Trump, as well as the idea that the 2020 election was rigged. Youngkin has, anyway. His campaign surrogates are not. State Senator Amanda Chase, perhaps Virginia’s most vehement election fraud conspiracy theorist, has been speaking on Youngkin’s behalf for months — and has been doing so at the request of Youngkin, The Washington Post reported in September. On Tuesday, Popular Information pointed out that Chase has spent the days leading up to the election raising doubts about the validity of the election. “I know...
Fox News

Bill Maher warns Virginia Dems: McAuliffe could lose election over schools issue because 'parents vote'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher sounded the alarm Friday night about next week's Virginia gubernatorial election, which could go to Republicans for the first time since 2009. Maher began the show's panel discussion by pointing out that Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe "should walk away with it" since President Biden won Virginia by 10 points and McAuliffe previously served as the commonwealth's governor, 2014-2018.
NBC12

Virginia Democrats reflect on dismal Election results

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a wake up call for Virginia Democrats now being shown the door by a red wave. Their candidate for governor, Terry McAuliffe, doing an about face from Election night, and issuing a statement Wednesday morning to concede the election. “This wasn’t a bunch of Biden...
New York Post

From Virginia to Seattle, voters chant ‘Let’s go Brandon’ in Biden-snubbing election

Ten months into the Biden Era, the American electorate has spoken up, and it sounds a lot like a rowdy, fired-up crowd at a college football game:. The catchphrase of the year — a sanitized way of saying “F–k Joe Biden” that amounts to a dual-warhead cruise missile raining down equal contempt on both our blundering president and the media who shamelessly cover for him — is a three-word encapsulation of everything the voters had to say to Democrats Tuesday, from Puget Sound to Long Island Sound. The word “reeling” appeared in so many press accounts in descriptions of Democrats on Wednesday morning that the political news looked like an issue of Field & Stream.
